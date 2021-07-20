Tokyo Olympics 2020: India schedule, events, fixtures & timings (IST)

The Tokyo Olympics is all set to begin in two days. India has made its intentions for the Games very clear this time around. 119 athletes from India will be competing in 18 different sports to get to the podium.

India has won 28 medals in the Olympics since 1900. This time they will be looking for their highest haul of medals. Here's the schedule of all the events Indians are participating in, with IST timings.

The Opening Ceremony is close!



Only three days to go until the start of #Tokyo2020. Where will you be watching from?#Olympics #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/CK1AoxmKy7 — Olympics (@Olympics) July 20, 2021

Also Read: Complete list of Indian athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Team India's schedule and timings at the Tokyo Olympics

[All timings mentioned are in IST]

July 23, Friday

Archery

5:30 AM IST: Women's Individual [Qualification]

9:30 AM IST: Men's Individual [Qualification]

July 24, Saturday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Mixed Team [Qualification]

10:45 AM IST: Mixed Team [Medal Matches]

It's almost Games time! 😱



We're sharing our most viewed videos of the past year while we wait...



No 4: @weareoneEXO putting on a show at #PyeongChang2018 !pic.twitter.com/LQoePJUKtz — Olympics (@Olympics) July 20, 2021

Badminton

8:50 AM IST: Men's Doubles [Preliminaries]

9:30 AM IST: Men's Singles [Preliminaries]

Equestrian

Individual Dressage Grand Prix Day 1

Hockey

Men's Team

6:30 AM IST: India vs New Zealand

Women's Team

5:15 PM IST: India vs Netherlands

Judo

7:30 AM IST: Women's 48 kg

Rowing

7:50 AM IST: Men's Lightweight double sculls

Shooting

9:30 AM IST: Men's 10 M Air Pistol [Qualification]

12:00 PM IST: Men's 10 M Air Pistol [Medal Matches]

5:00 AM IST: Women's 10 M Air Rifle [Qualification]

7:15 AM IST: Women's 10 M Air Rifle [Medal Matches]

Also Read: Full list of Indian men athletes who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Table Tennis

5:30 AM IST: Men's Individual

5:30 AM IST: Women's Individual

7:45 AM IST: Mixed Doubles

Boxing

8:00 AM IST: Women's Welterweight

9:54 AM IST: Men's Welterweight [Round of 32]

Weightlifting

10:20 AM IST: Women's 49 kg category

July 25, Sunday

Badminton

7:10 AM IST: Women's Singles [All group stage from July 26-29]

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Women's Flyweight

8:48 AM IST: Men's Lightweight

Equestrian

Individual Dressage Grand Prix -Day 2

Gymnastics

6:30 AM IST-Women's All-around [Qualifications]

Hockey

Men's team

3:00 PM IST: India vs Australia

Rowing

8:35 AM IST: Men's Laser Heats

11:05 AM IST: Women's Laser Radial Heats

Shooting

5:30 AM IST: Women's 10 M Air Pistol [Qualification]

7:45 AM IST: Women's 10 M Air Pistol [Medal Matches]

9:30 AM IST: Men's 10 M Air Rifle [Qualification]

12:00 PM IST: Men's 10 M Air Rifle [Medal Matches]

6:00 AM IST: Men's Skeet [Qualification]

Table Tennis

6:30 AM IST: Mixed Doubles [Quarterfinals]

4:30 PM IST: Mixed Doubles [Semi-finals]

10:30 AM IST: Men's Singles

10:30 AM IST: Women's Singles

Swimming

3:32 PM IST: Women's 100 Meter Backstroke Heats

3:52 PM IST: Men's 200 meter freestyle heats

4:49 PM IST: Men's 100 meter backstroke heats

July 26, Monday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Men's Team [Round of 16]

10:15 AM IST: Men's Team [Medal Round]

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Men's Flyweight

9:06 AM IST: Men's Middleweight

Fencing

5:30 AM IST: Women's Sabre Event [All rounds]

Hockey

Women's Team

5:45 PM IST: India vs Germany

Sailing

8:35 AM IST: Men's Laser Heats

11:05 AM IST: Women's Laser Radial Heats

Shooting

12:20 PM IST: Men's Skeet [Final]

Table Tennis

6:30 AM IST: Men's Singles [Round 2]

11:00 AM IST: Men's Singles [Round 3]

6:30 AM IST: Women's Singles [Round 2]

11:00 AM IST: Women's Singles [Round 3]

4:30 PM IST: Mixed Team [Bronze medal match]

5:30 PM IST: Mixed Team [Gold medal match]

Swimming

7:07 AM IST: Men's 200 meter freestyle semi-final

8:01 AM IST: Men's 100 meter backstroke semi-final

8:23 AM IST: Women's 100 meter backstroke semi-final

3:59 PM IST: Men's 200 meter butterfly heats

July 27, Tuesday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Men's and Women's [Group stages]

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Men's Welterweight

9:36 AM IST: Women's Lightweight

10:09 AM IST: Women's Welterweight

Hockey

Men's Team

6:30 AM IST: India vs Spain

Rowing

5:50 AM IST: Men's Lightweight double sculls

Sailing

11:20 AM: Men's 49er heats

Shooting

5:30 AM IST: 10 M Air Pistol Mixed Team [Qualification]

7:30 AM IST: 10 M Air Pistol Mixed Team [Bronze and gold medal match]

9:45 AM IST: 10 M Air Rifle Mixed Team [Qualification]

11:45 AM IST: 10 M Air Rifle Mixed Team [Bronze and gold medal matches]

Table Tennis

5:30 AM IST: Men's and Women's Singles [Round 3]

Swimming

7:13 AM IST: Men's 200 M freestyle final

7:21 AM IST: Women's 100 M backstroke final

7:29 AM IST: Men's 100 m backstroke final

8:05 AM IST: Men's 200 M butterfly semi-final

July 28, Wednesday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Men's and Women's Individual [Qualifcation]

Boxing

8:00 AM IST: Women's Middleweight

Equestrian

Individual Dressage Grand Prix

Hockey

Women's team

6:30 AM IST: India vs Great Britain

Sailing

Men's 49 er heats

Table Tennis

6:30 AM IST: Women's Singles [Quarterfinal]

7:30 AM IST: Women's Singles [Quarterfinal]

Swimming

7:19 AM IST: Men's 200 m butterfly final

July 29, Thursday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Men's and Women's individual [qualification]

Badminton

5:30 AM IST: Women's Singles Round of 16

5:30 AM IST: Men's doubles quarterfinals

1:30 AM IST: Men's Singles Round of 16

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Men's Middleweight

8:33 AM IST: Men's Superheavyweight

9:36 AM IST: Women's Flyweight

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Men's individual round 1

Gymnastics

4:20 AM IST: Women's all-around final

Hockey

Men's team

India vs Argentina

Rowing

6:20 AM IST: Men's Lightweight double sculls final

Shooting

5:30 AM IST: Women's 25 M Air Pistol Precision Stage

Table Tennis

7:30 AM -Women's Singles semi-final

4:30 PM IST - Women's Singles bronze medal match

5:30 PM IST - Women's Gold medal match

11:30 AM IST - Men's Singles Semi-final

"Neeraj was meant for javelin throw."

After gold medal finishes in both the Commonwealth and Asian Games, Indian javelin thrower @Neeraj_chopra1 is ready for his Olympic Debut!



Learn more about Neeraj's story in the latest Olympic Channel original series, Jee Jaan Se.@afiindia pic.twitter.com/1yf6aqzLn5 — Olympics (@Olympics) July 20, 2021

July 30, Friday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round of 16

11:15 AM IST: Women's Medal Rounds

Athletics

5:30 AM IST: Men's 3000 meter steeplechase heats

7:25 AM IST: Men's 400 meter hurdles

8:10 AM IST: Women's 100 meter heats

4:30 PM IST: 4X400 Mixed Realy heats

Badminton

5:30 AM IST: Women's Singles Quarterfinals

12:00 PM IST: Men's Doubles Semifinal

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Women's Lightweight

8:33 AM IST: Women's Welterweight quarterfinals

9:06 AM IST: Men's Welterweight quarterfinals

Equestrian

Individual Dressage Session

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Men's Individual Round 2

Hockey

Women's team

8:15 AM IST: India vs Ireland

Men's team

3:00 PM IST: India vs Japan

Sailing

Men's 49 er heats

Men's laser heats

Women's Laser Radial Heats

Shooting

5:30 AM IST: Women's 25 M Air Pistol Rapid Qualification and Final

Table Tennis

4:30 PM IST: Men's Singles bronze medal match

5:30 PM IST: Men's Singles gold medal match

July 31, Saturday

Archery

6:00 AM IST: Men's Individual round of 16

11:15 AM IST: Men's Individual medal rounds

Athletics

3:45 PM IST: Women's 100 M semifinal

6:00 AM IST: Women's Discuss Throw qualification

3:45 PM IST: Men's Long Jump Qualifications

6:05 PM IST: 4X400 Mixed Relay Final

Badminton

5:30 AM IST: Men's Singles quarterfinal

2:30 PM IST: Women's Singles semi-final

2:30 PM IST: Men's Doubles Final

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Men's Flyweight Round of 16

8:33 AM IST: Women's Lightweight Round of 16

9:36 AM IST: Women's Middleweight quarterfinals

Equestrian

Individual Eventing Dressage

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Men's Individual Round 3

Hockey

Women's Team

8:45 AM IST: India vs South Africa

Sailing

Men's 49 er heats

Men's Laser Medal race

Women's Laser Radial Heats

Shooting

8:30 AM IST: Women's 50 M Rifle 3 positions [qualification and final]

August 1, Sunday

Athletics

5:35 PM IST: Men's 400 Meter hurdles semi-finals

Badminton

9:30 AM IST: Men's Singles Semi-finals

5:00 PM IST: Women's Singles final

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Women's Flyweight quarterfinals

8:33 AM IST: Men's Welterweight semifinals

8:48 AM IST: Men's Middleweight quarterfinals

9:36 AM IST: Men's Superheavyweight quarterfinals

Hockey

6:00 AM IST: Men's Team quarterfinals

August 2, Monday

Athletics

7:00 AM IST: Women's 200 Meter heats

3:55 PM IST: Women's 200 meter semi-finals

5:45 PM IST: Men's 3000 Meter Steeplechase final

6:50 AM IST: Men's Long Jump Final

4:30 PM IST: Women's Discus Throw Final

Equestrian

Individual Eventing Jumping

Hockey

6:00 AM IST: Women's Team quarterfinals

Sailing

Men's 49 er medal race

Shooting

8:00 AM IST: Men's 50 M Rifle 3 positions [Qualification and finals]

August 3, Tuesday

Athletics

8:50 AM IST: Men's 400 meter hurdles final

6:20 PM IST: Women's 200 meter final

5:50 AM IST: Women's Javelin throw qualification

3:45 PM IST: Men's Shot Put Qualification

Boxing

7:30 AM IST: Men's Flyweight quarterfinals

8:18 AM IST: Men's Lightweight quarterfinals

9:05 AM IST: Women's Lightweight quarterfinals

Hockey

7:00 AM IST: Men's Team semi-finals

Wrestling

8:00 AM IST: Women's 62 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]

August 4, Wednesday

Athletics

5:35 AM IST: Men's Javelin Throw Qualifications

Boxing

10:30 AM IST: Women's Flyweight semifinals

11:00 AM IST: Women's Welterweight semifinals

11:33 AM IST: Men's Superheavyweight semifinals

Equestrian

Individual jumping final

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round 1

Hockey

7:00 AM IST: Women's team quarterfinals

Wrestling

7:30 AM IST: Women's 62 kg freestyle [Repechage, final]

8:00 AM IST: Men's 57 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]

8:00 AM IST: Men's 86 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]

8:00 AM IST: Women's 57 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]

August 5, Thursday

Athletics

1:00 PM IST: Men's 20 km walk

7:35 AM IST: Men's Shot put final

Boxing

10:30 AM IST: Women's Lightweight semifinals

11:00 AM IST: Men's Flyweight semifinals

11:33 AM IST: Men's Flyweight semifinals

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round 2

Hockey

7:00 AM IST: Men's bronze medal match

3:30 PM IST Men's Gold medal match

Wrestling

7:30 AM IST: Men's 57 kg freestyle [Repechage, final]

Men's 86kg freestyle [Repechage, final]

Women's 57 kg freestyle [Repechage, final]

Women's 53 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinals/semifinals]

August 6, Friday

Athletics

Men's 50 km walk race

1:00 PM IST: Women's 20 km walk race

4:55 PM IST: Men's 4X400 meter relay heats

5:20 PM IST: Women's Javelin throw final

Boxing

10 :30 AM IST: Women's Middleweight semifinals

11:02 AM IST: Men's Lightweight semifinals

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round 3

Hockey

7:00 AM IST: Women's Bronze medal match

3:30 PM IST: Women's Gold medal match

Wrestling

7:30 AM IST: Women's 53 kg freestyle [Repechage, final]

8:00 AM IST: Men's 65 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinal/semi-final]

8:00 AM IST: Women's 50 kg freestyle [Round of 16/quarterfinal/semi-final]

August 7, Saturday

Athletics

6:20 PM IST: Men's 4X400 meter relay final

4:30 PM IST: Men's Javelin Throw Final

Badminton

4:30 PM IST: Men's Singles Final

Boxing

10:30 AM IST: Men's Flyweight final

10:45 AM IST: Women's Flyweight final

11:15 AM IST: Men' Middleweight

11:45 AM IST: Women's Welterweight final

Golf

4:00 AM IST: Women's Individual Round 4

Wrestling

3:15 PM IST: Men's 65 kg freestyle [repechage/final]

3:15 PM IST: Women's 50 kg freestyle [repechage/final]

August 8, Sunday

Boxing

10:30 AM IST: Women's Lightweight final

10:45 am IST: Men's Lightweight final

11:15 AM IST: Women's Middleweight final

11:45 AM IST: Men's Superheavyweight final

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Edited by Ritwik Kumar