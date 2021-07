Complete list of Indian athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020

With the Tokyo Olympics 2020 set to commence in two weeks, Japan is gearing up to host its first Olympics since 1964. Amid covid-related protests and fears of infection, the organizers have opted for a closed doors event to ensure safety.

The Indian team for the event is spread across different countries in preparation. After the declaration of the COVID-19 emergency in Tokyo, the Indian athletes are expected to face traveling issues.

Read: Departure dates for Indian contingency in a conundrum after Tokyo declares COVID-19 emergency

India will send 120 athletes to take part in 18 sporting events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. With a strong team and several medal-hopefuls, the Indian contingent is likely to finish the event with the country's best ever medal tally.

We all get goosebumps when we see the tricolour 🇮🇳 being represented!



This Olympics, it shall be no different and we’ll all be cheering loudly from India as you make us proud.#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/OFVu8Vae8E — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 6, 2021

Read: How will Japan's climate conditions impact the performances of Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

List of Indian athletes qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw

Murali Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump

Jabir M Palliayli - 400m Hurdles

Tejinderpal Singh Toor - Men's Shot Put

Shivpal Singh - Men's Javelin Throw

Kamalpreet Kaur - Women's Discus Throw

Dutee Chand - Women's 100m and 200m

Priyanka Goswami - Women's 20km race walk

Bhawana Jat - Women's 20km race walk

Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv - Men's 4x400m relay

Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m Steeplechase

Annu Rani - Women's Javelin Throw

Seema Punia - Women's Discus Throw

Sandeep Kumar - Men's 20km Race Walk

Rahul Rohilla - Men's 20km Race Walk

Irfan Kolothum Thodi - Men's 20 km Race Walk

Gurpreet Singh - Men's 50km Race Walk

Sarthak Bhambri, Alex Antony, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Dhanlakshmi Sekhar - 4x400m mixed relay

Revathi Veeramani, an athlete from Southern Railway, presently working as Commercial Clerk-cum-Ticket Collector in Madurai Division has been selected to represent India in 4x400m mixed relay at Tokyo Olympics 2021: Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway pic.twitter.com/Jnmz4RXu7A — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2021

Read: An optimistic projection of how many medals India will win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Shooting

Divyansh Singh Panwar - 10m air rifle Individual, mixed team

Deepak Kumar - 10m air rifle Individual, mixed team

Saurabh Chaudhary - 10m air pistol Individual, mixed team

Abhishek Verma - 10m air pistol Individual, mixed team

Sanjeev Rajput - 50m rifle 3 positions

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - 50m rifle 3 positions

Angad Singh Veer Bajwa - Men's Skeet

Mairaj Ahmad Khan - Men's Skeet

Apurvi Chandela - 10m air rifle individual

Elavenil Valarivan - 10m air rifle Individual, mixed team

Manu Bhaker - 10m air pistol Individual, mixed team, 25m pistol individual

Yashaswini Singh Deswal - 10m air pistol individual, mixed team

Rahi Sarnobat - 25m pistol individual

Anjum Moudgil - 50m rifle 3 positions Individual, 10m air rifle mixed team

Tejaswini Sawant - 50m rifle 3 positions individual

Read: Indian shooting at Tokyo Olympics 2020: All the participants, events, schedule, and live streaming details

Badminton

PV Sindhu - Women's Singles

B. Sai Praneeth - Men's Singles

Saitwiksairaj Rankireddy - Men's Doubles

Chirag Shetty - Men's Doubles

It was great to see our sports minister @vsrinivasgoud sir playing badminton! I enjoyed getting a few shots in. https://t.co/5gwabQ3rqS — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) July 8, 2021

Read: Opted out of Tokyo Olympics to make way for Agus Santosa, but last-minute decision could have been avoided: Pullela Gopichand

Archery

Atanu Das - Men's Individual, Men's Team, Mixed Team

Tarundeep Rai - Men's Individual, Men's Team

Pravin Jadhav - Men's Individual, Men's Team

Deepika Kumari - Women's Individual, Mixed Team

Read: The curious case of Deepika Kumari Mahato at the Olympics

Hockey

Men's squad: PR Sreejeesh(GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh

Women's squad: Savita Punia (GK), Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita Duhan, Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Rani Rampal (Captain), Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi

Read: Indian Men's hockey team at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Threats

Boxing

Amit Panghal - Men's Flyweight

Manish Kaushik - Men's Lightweight

Vikas Krishnan Yadav - Men's Welterweight

Mary Kom - Women's Flyweight

Simranjit Kaur - Women's Lightweight

Ashish Kumar - Men's Middleweight

Satish Kumar - Men's Super Heavyweight

Lovlina Borgohain - Women's Welterweight

Pooja Rani - Women's Middleweight

🆃🅷🆁🅾🆄🅶🅷 🆃🅷🅴 🅻🅴🅽🆂 📸



🇮🇳 Olympic bound pugilists sweat it out in Italy 🇮🇹 as they continue their preps for the #Tokyo2020.



Glimpses from the training session 👇#PunchMeinHaiDum #Tokyo2020 #Italy #Boxing pic.twitter.com/pTG03dCMnQ — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 4, 2021

Read: Explained: Why Indian boxers are training for the Tokyo Olympics in a swimming pool instead of a ring

Wrestling

Bajrang Punia - Men's 65 kg

Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Men's 57 kg

Deepak Punia - Men's 86 kg

Vinesh Phogat - Women's 53 kg

Anshu Malik - Women's 57 kg

Seema Bisla - Women's 50 kg

Sonam Malik - Women's 62 kg

देश के लिए खेलना, देश के लिए जीतना ।

इसे बड़ा सौभाग्य मेरे लिए और कुछ नही है ।आप सभी देशवासियों का प्यार आशीर्वाद ही मेरी ताक़त है।

जय हिन्द I pic.twitter.com/LbGGpMCYOw — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) July 6, 2021

Read: 17 days to Tokyo Olympics 2020: 70 minutes that changed Indian wrestling forever

Table Tennis

Achanta Sharath Kamal - Men's Singles, Mixed Doubles

Sathiyan Ganansekaran - Men's Singles

Manika Batra - Women's Singles, Mixed Doubles

Sutirtha Mukherjee - Women's Singles

Read: Olympics ki Aasha: How Manika Batra is living the table tennis dream

Swimming

Sajan Prakash - Men's 100m Backstroke

Srihari Nataraj - Men's 200m Butterfly

Maana Patel - Women's 100m Backstroke

Sajan Prakash became the first-ever Indian swimmer to qualify for #Tokyo2020, breaching the ‘A’ standard time. 🏊🥽🙌#Trivia pic.twitter.com/4WHrjElNa6 — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) June 30, 2021

Read: Meet Maana Patel, India’s first female swimmer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tennis

Sania Mirza - Women's Doubles

Ankita Raina - Women's Doubles

The @ITFTennis announced entries for @Tokyo2020 Tennis events



…and it’s official now - @MirzaSania & @ankita_champ are #TokyoBound ✈️🇯🇵



Sania to represent 🇮🇳 at the @Olympics for the fourth time in her playing career while Ankita is making her #Olympics debut.

#AITATennis pic.twitter.com/anx4BZyCjz — All India Tennis Association (@AITA__Tennis) July 2, 2021

Read: Tokyo Olympics 2020: Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan miss out on men's doubles berth

Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak - All-Around

Weightlifting

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu - Women's 49 kg

Read: Olympics ki Aasha: How Mirabai Chanu is carrying India's weightlifting hopes

Fencing

CA Bhavana Devi - Women's Sabre

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza - Individual Eventing

Read: Understanding Fouaad Mirza's decision to pick Dajara4 over Seigneur Medicott for Tokyo Olympics 2020

Rowing

Arjun Lal - Men's Lightweight Double Sculls

Aravind Singh - Men's Lightweight Double Sculls

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan - Men's Laser

Nethra Kumanam - Women's Laser Radical

KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Thakkar - Men's 49er

Judo

Shushila Devi Likmabam - Women's 48 kg

Golf

Anirban Lahiri - Men's Individual

Aditi Ashok - Women's Individual

Udayan Mane - Men's Individual

I still think of @Rio2016 like it was only yesterday. To have the honour of playing for India @OlympicGolf @Tokyo2020 is beyond exciting. I’m privileged to have the opportunity to represent my country & my sport at the games again.#Tokyo2020 #OlympicGolf

🇮🇳⛳️🏌🏻‍♀️

📸 @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/rVN0Tu1ckD — Aditi Ashok (@aditigolf) June 29, 2021

Read: Anirban Lahiri, Aditi Ashok and Udayan Mane: Everything you need to know about the Indian golfers headed to the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Edited by SANJAY K K