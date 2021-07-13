Full list of Indian men athletes who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020

With the Tokyo Olympics 2020 being just 10 days away, Indian athletes' preparations for the biggest quadrennial event are in full swing. Athletes have spread across different parts of the world for better training ahead of the Games.

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, 124 Indian athletes will be competing in 18 sporting events, out of which, 69 athletes are men. This is an increase from 63 Indian male athletes who participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics. In India's Olympic history, men have won 23 medals for the country in hockey, shooting, wrestling, boxing, and tennis.

The Indian hockey men's team has won a record 11 medals, including eight gold. Former air rifle shooter Abhinav Bindra won the country's only individual gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the only Indian athlete to win two Olympic medals, a bronze in 2008 and a silver in the 2012 London Olympics.

This time around, Indian male athletes will be determined to bring home more medals from the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The likes of Bajrang Punia, Atanu Das, Saurabh Chaudhary, Neeraj Chopra, the Indian men's hockey team are likely to make headlines at the quadrennial event in Japan.

List of qualified Indian men athletes for the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Archery:

Atanu Das - Men's Individual, Men's Team, Mixed Team

Tarundeep Rai - Men's Individual, Men's Team

Pravin Jadhav - Men's Individual, Men's Team

Shooting

Divyansh Singh Panwar - 10m air rifle Individual, mixed team

Deepak Kumar - 10m air rifle Individual, mixed team

Saurabh Chaudhary - 10m air pistol Individual, mixed team

Abhishek Verma - 10m air pistol Individual, mixed team

Sanjeev Rajput - 50m rifle 3 positions

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - 50m rifle 3 positions

Angad Singh Veer Bajwa - Men's Skeet

Mairaj Ahmad Khan - Men's Skeet

Athletics:

Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw

Murali Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump

Jabir M Palliayli - 400m Hurdles

Tejinderpal Singh Toor - Men's Shot Put

Shivpal Singh - Men's Javelin Throw

Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv - Men's 4x400m relay

Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m Steeplechase

Sandeep Kumar - Men's 20km Race Walk

Rahul Rohilla - Men's 20km Race Walk

Irfan Kolothum Thodi - Men's 20 km Race Walk

Gurpreet Singh - Men's 50km Race Walk

Javelin sensation @Neeraj_chopra1 is currently placed fourth in the World's leading throws of the year, and he’s up against the likes of Johannes Vetter, Keshorn Walcott and Marcin Krukowski for a podium place at #Tokyo2020!#CraftingVictories #MediaWatch https://t.co/HGnXYO3GXD — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) July 9, 2021

Men's Hockey Squad:

PR Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh

#Tokyo2020 team was announced yesterday. Immensely honoured, blessed & humble to be selected for my 3rd Olympics with @TheHockeyIndia , no doubt will give my all for the country! #HaiTayaar #IndiaKaGame



Full message for the team are up on my Instagram and Facebook Page. pic.twitter.com/Gnbi8jfhgs — Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) June 19, 2021

Badminton:

B. Sai Praneeth - Men's Singles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Men's Doubles

Chirag Shetty - Men's Doubles

Wrestling:

Bajrang Punia - Men's 65 kg

Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Men's 57 kg

Deepak Punia - Men's 86 kg

देश के लिए खेलना, देश के लिए जीतना ।

इसे बड़ा सौभाग्य मेरे लिए और कुछ नही है ।आप सभी देशवासियों का प्यार आशीर्वाद ही मेरी ताक़त है।

जय हिन्द I pic.twitter.com/LbGGpMCYOw — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) July 6, 2021

Boxing:

Amit Panghal - Men's Flyweight

Manish Kaushik - Men's Lightweight

Vikas Krishan Yadav - Men's Welterweight

Ashish Kumar - Men's Middleweight

Satish Kumar - Men's Super Heavyweight

Table Tennis

Achanta Sharath Kamal - Men's Singles, Mixed Doubles

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men's Singles

Swimming

Sajan Prakash - Men's 100m Backstroke

Srihari Nataraj - Men's 200m Butterfly

It always seems impossible until it’s done.

Thankful to all for the good wishes.

Please read my statement below.#Olympics #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uN4F3pHAA7 — Sajan Prakash (@swim_sajan) July 6, 2021

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza - Individual Eventing

Rowing

Arjun Lal - Men's Lightweight Double Sculls

Arvind Singh - Men's Lightweight Double Sculls

Sailing:

Vishnu Saravanan - Men's Laser

KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Thakkar - Men's 49er

Golf:

Anirban Lahiri - Men's Individual

Udayan Mane - Men's Individual

Best surprise I have got in a while. @Tokyo2020 can’t believe I will have the opportunity once again to represent the tricolor 🇮🇳 — Anirban Lahiri (@anirbangolf) June 22, 2021

