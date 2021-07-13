Full list of Indian men athletes who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020

With the Tokyo Olympics 2020 being just 10 days away, Indian athletes' preparations for the biggest quadrennial event are in full swing. Athletes have spread across different parts of the world for better training ahead of the Games.
At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, 124 Indian athletes will be competing in 18 sporting events, out of which, 69 athletes are men. This is an increase from 63 Indian male athletes who participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics. In India's Olympic history, men have won 23 medals for the country in hockey, shooting, wrestling, boxing, and tennis.
Read: Full list of Indian women athletes who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020
The Indian hockey men's team has won a record 11 medals, including eight gold. Former air rifle shooter Abhinav Bindra won the country's only individual gold medal in the men's 10m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the only Indian athlete to win two Olympic medals, a bronze in 2008 and a silver in the 2012 London Olympics.
This time around, Indian male athletes will be determined to bring home more medals from the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The likes of Bajrang Punia, Atanu Das, Saurabh Chaudhary, Neeraj Chopra, the Indian men's hockey team are likely to make headlines at the quadrennial event in Japan.
Read: Tokyo Olympics 2020 India schedule: when and where to watch and broadcast details
List of qualified Indian men athletes for the Tokyo Olympics 2020
Archery:
Atanu Das - Men's Individual, Men's Team, Mixed Team
Tarundeep Rai - Men's Individual, Men's Team
Pravin Jadhav - Men's Individual, Men's Team
Read: Explained: Recurve event in archery and Indians who can win medals at Tokyo Olympics
Shooting
Divyansh Singh Panwar - 10m air rifle Individual, mixed team
Deepak Kumar - 10m air rifle Individual, mixed team
Saurabh Chaudhary - 10m air pistol Individual, mixed team
Abhishek Verma - 10m air pistol Individual, mixed team
Sanjeev Rajput - 50m rifle 3 positions
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - 50m rifle 3 positions
Angad Singh Veer Bajwa - Men's Skeet
Mairaj Ahmad Khan - Men's Skeet
Read: Explained: Shooting events in which India can bag medals at Tokyo Olympics 2020
Athletics:
Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw
Murali Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump
Jabir M Palliayli - 400m Hurdles
Tejinderpal Singh Toor - Men's Shot Put
Shivpal Singh - Men's Javelin Throw
Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv - Men's 4x400m relay
Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m Steeplechase
Sandeep Kumar - Men's 20km Race Walk
Rahul Rohilla - Men's 20km Race Walk
Irfan Kolothum Thodi - Men's 20 km Race Walk
Gurpreet Singh - Men's 50km Race Walk
Read: Neeraj Chopra focusing on finer points ahead of Tokyo Olympics, throws light on friendship with rival Johannes Vetter
Men's Hockey Squad:
PR Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh
Read: Tokyo Olympics: Are the Indian men’s hockey team defenders dependable enough?
Badminton:
B. Sai Praneeth - Men's Singles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Men's Doubles
Chirag Shetty - Men's Doubles
Read: Draw is not too easy and I can’t take my group opponents lightly, says Sai Praneeth
Wrestling:
Bajrang Punia - Men's 65 kg
Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Men's 57 kg
Deepak Punia - Men's 86 kg
Read: Yogeshwar Dutt feels Bajrang Punia can win Tokyo Olympics medal, says “there is no one at his level”
Boxing:
Amit Panghal - Men's Flyweight
Manish Kaushik - Men's Lightweight
Vikas Krishan Yadav - Men's Welterweight
Ashish Kumar - Men's Middleweight
Satish Kumar - Men's Super Heavyweight
Read: Can Amit Panghal etch his name in golden letters at Tokyo Olympics?
Table Tennis
Achanta Sharath Kamal - Men's Singles, Mixed Doubles
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men's Singles
Read: Tokyo Olympics: Focus on reflexes, footwork to perform at optimum level, says Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Swimming
Sajan Prakash - Men's 100m Backstroke
Srihari Nataraj - Men's 200m Butterfly
Read: Srihari Nataraj's secret recipe for making 'A' cut for Tokyo Olympics 2020
Equestrian
Fouaad Mirza - Individual Eventing
Rowing
Arjun Lal - Men's Lightweight Double Sculls
Arvind Singh - Men's Lightweight Double Sculls
Sailing:
Vishnu Saravanan - Men's Laser
KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Thakkar - Men's 49er
Read: Our goal will be to finish top 10 at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Varun Thakkar underlines Indian sailing duo's debut target
Golf:
Anirban Lahiri - Men's Individual
Udayan Mane - Men's Individual
Read: Anirban Lahiri, Aditi Ashok and Udayan Mane: Everything you need to know about the Indian golfers headed to the Tokyo Olympics 2020