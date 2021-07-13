Tokyo Olympics 2020 India schedule: when and where to watch and broadcast details

India will be seeing its biggest ever contingent at a Summer Olympics, as 126 athletes will be representing the country at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Rio Olympics saw the participation of 117 athletes from India.

The Tokyo Olympics will begin from July 23 and last till August 8.

Broadcast details of Tokyo Olympics for India

In India Olympics will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. The Summer Games can be enjoyed on the Sony Sports Network in multiple languages in India. The Games will also be shown live on Doordarshan as well. Online viewers can catch all the live action of the Summer Games on Sony's digital platform Sony LIV.

Following is the India schedule for the Tokyo Olympics 2020

The schedule has been split sports wise and the times mentioned for the events are in Indian Standard Time.

Please note that event dates and times are subject to change.

Archery:

Medal Expectations are high from Deepika Kumari in Archery

23 July: Women’s Individual Ranking Round (Time: 5:30 AM), Men’s Individual Ranking Round (Time: 9:30 AM)

24 July: Mixed Team Pre-Quarterfinals (Time: 6 AM), Quarterfinals to Final (Time: 10:45 AM)

26 July: Men’s Team Pre-Quarterfinals (Time: 6 AM), Quarterfinals to Finals (Time: 9:45 AM)

27 July to 29 July: Men & Women Individual 1/32 & 1/16 rounds (Time:6 AM)

30 July:Women’s Individual 1/8 round (Time: 6 AM), Women’s Individual Quarterfinals to Final (Time: 11:15 AM)

31 July: Men’s Individual 1/8 round (Time: 6 AM), Men’s Individual QF to Final (Time: 11:15 AM)

Athletics:

Neeraj Chopra could win India a medal in Javelin Throw

30 July: Men’s 3000 m Steeplechase qualifying round (Time: 5:30 AM), Mixed 4X400 m Relay Round 1 (Time: 3:30 PM), Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 (Time: 5:30 AM), Women’s 100m Round 1 (Time: 5:30 AM)

31 July: Women’s Discus throw qualifying round (Time: 5:30 AM), Men’s Long jump qualifying round (Time: 3:30 PM), Mixed 4X400 m Relay Final (Time: 3:30 PM), Women’s 100m Semifinals and Final (Time: 3:30 PM)

1 August: Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals (Time: 3:30 PM)

2 August: Women’s Discus Throw Final (Time: 3:30 PM), Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final (Time:3:30 PM), Men’s long jump Final (Time: 5:30 AM), Women’s 200m Round 1 (Time: 5:30 AM), Women’s 200m Semifinals (Time: 3:30 PM)

3 August: Men’s Shot put Qualifying (Time:3:30 PM), Men’s 400m Hurdles Final, Women’s 200m Final (Time: 3:30 PM), Women’s Javelin Throw Qualifying (Time: 5:30 AM)

4 August: Men’s Javelin throw Qualifying round (Time:5:30 AM)

5 August: Men’s 20km Race walk (Time: 1 PM), Men’s Shot put Final

6 August: Women’s 20 km race walk (Time: 1 PM), Men’s 4 X 400m relay Round 1 (Time: 4:45 PM), Women’s Javelin Final (Time: 4:45 PM)

7 August: Men’s Javelin throw Final (Time: 3:30 PM), Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final (Time: 3:30 PM)

Badminton:

PV Sindhu would be hoping to get a gold medal in women's singles badminton at Tokyo

24 July to 28 July: Men's Singles Group Stages, Women's Singles Group Stages

24 July to 27 July: Men's Doubles Group Stages

29 July: Men's Singles Round of 16, Women's Singles Round of 16, Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

30 July: Women's Singles Quarterfinals, Men's Doubles Semifinals

31 July: Men's Singles Quarterfinals, Women's Singles Semifinals, Men's Doubles Final

1 August: Men's Singles Semifinals, Women's Singles Final

2 August: Men's Singles Final

Boxing:

Mary Kom is back at Olympics after missing the Rio Games

24 July to 8 August: Boxing events for 13 weight categories, from preliminaries to finals for both men and women, are spread across 16 days. India has representations in the following 9 weight categories:

Men's Flyweight

Men's Lightweight

Men's Welterweight

Women's Flyweight

Women's Lightweight

Men's Middleweight

Men's Super Heavyweight

Women's Welterweight

Women's Middleweight

Equestrian

30 July: Eventing Individual Day 1 (Time: 5 AM)

31 July: Eventing Individual Day 2 (Time: 5 AM)

1 August: Eventing Day 3 (Time: 3:45 AM)

2 August: Eventing Individual Final

Fencing:

26 July: Women’s Sabre Round of 64 to Quarterfinals (Time: 5:30 AM to 1 PM), Semifinals and Medal matches (Time: 2:30 PM)

Hockey

Manpreet Singh will be leading the men's hockey team in Tokyo

Men’s Hockey Tournament:

24 July: India vs New Zealand (Time: 6:30 AM)

25 July: India vs Australia (Time: 3 PM)

27 July: India vs Spain (Time: 6:30 AM)

29 July: India v Argentina (Time: 6 AM)

30 July: India vs Japan (Time: 3 PM)

1 August: Men’s Quarterfinals

3 August: Men’s Semifinals

5 August: Medal Matches

Women’s Hockey Tournament:

24 July: India vs Netherlands (Time: 3 PM)

26 July: India vs Germany (Time: 3:30 PM)

28 July: India vs Great Britain (Time: 6:30 AM)

30 July: India vs Ireland (Time: 6 AM)

31 July: India vs South Africa (Time: 6:30 AM)

2 August: Women’s Quarterfinals

4 August: Women’s Semifinals

6 August: Medal Matches

Gymnastics:

25 July: Women’s Qualification Round ( Time: 6:30 AM)

29 July: Women’s All-around Final

1 August: Women’s Vault Final (Time: 1:30 PM), Women’s Uneven bars Final (Time: 1:30 PM)

2 August: Women’s Floor Exercise Final (Time: 1:30 PM)

3 August: Women’s balance beam Final (Time: 1:30 PM)

Judo:

24 July: Women’s 48 kg elimination rounds and Quarterfinals (Time: 7:30 AM), Repechage and Final (Time: 1:30 PM)

Rowing:

24 July: Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heats (Time: 5 AM)

25 July: Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Repechage (Time: 5:30 AM)

27 July: Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semifinals A/B and Final C (Time: 5 AM)

29 July:Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final A (Time:5 AM)

Sailing:

25 July to 27 July and July 29 to July 30: Men’s Laser Round Races

25 July to 27 July and 29 July to 30 July: Women's Laser Radial Round Races

27 July to 28 July and July 30 to July 31: Men's 49er Round Races

1 August: Men’s Laser Medal Race, Women's Laser Radial Medal Race

Shooting:

India's Manu Bhaker

24 July: 10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification and Final, 10m Air Pistol Men’s Qualification and Final (Time: 5 AM)

25 July: 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification and Final, 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification and Final, Skeet Men’s Qualification Day 1 (Time: 5.30 AM)

26 July: Skeet Men’s Qualification Day 2 and Final (Time: 5:30 AM)

27 July: 10m Air Pistol Mixed Qualification and Final, 10m Air Rifle Mixed Qualification and Final (Time: 5.30 AM)

29 July: 25m Pistol Women’s Precision stage (Time: 5.30 AM)

30 July: 25m Pistol Women’s Qualification and Final (Time: 5:30 AM)

31 July: 50m Rifle 3 positions Qualification and Final (Time: 9.30 AM)

1 August: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification – Stage 1 (Time: 5 AM)

2 August: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification – Stage 2 and Final, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification and Final (Time: 5AM)

Table Tennis:

A wonderful feeling to have completed the final training camp before leaving for @Tokyo2020. The support, encouragement and motivation given by the team will keep the spirits high. Thank you @ttfitweet @IndiaSports @Media_SAI. 13 days to go for #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/LgcxTJlptj — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) July 10, 2021

Men’s and Women’s Singles:

24 July: Men’s and Women’s Singles Preliminay Round (Time: 5:30 AM), Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 1 (Time: 10:45 AM and 4 PM), Mixed Doubles' Round of 16 (Time: 9:15 AM)

25 July: Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 2 (Time: 10:30 AM), Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals (Time: 6:30 AM), Mixed Doubles Semifinals (Time: 4:30 PM)

26 July: Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 2 (Time: 6:30 AM), Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 3 (Time: 11 AM), Mixed Doubles Medal Matches (Time: 4:30 PM)

27 July: Men’s and Women’s Singles Round 3 (Time: 11 AM), Men’s and Women’s Singles Round of 16 (Time: 11 AM and 4 PM)

28 July: Men’s and Women’s Singles Quarterfinals

29 July: Men’s Singles Semifinals and Medal matches for Women’s Singles

30 July: Medal matches for Men’s Singles

Weightlifting:

Vinest Phogat

3 August: Women’s 62kg Freestyle 1/8 Finals till Semifinals

4 August: Women’s 62kg Freestyle Repechage and Medal Matches, Women’s 57kg Freestyle 1/8 Finals till Semifinals, Men's 57kg Freestyle 1/8 Finals till Semifinals, Men’s 86kg Freestyle 1/8 Finals till Semifinals

5 August: Women’s 57 kg Freestyle Repechage and Medal Matches, Women’s 53kg Freestyle 1/8 Finals till Semifinals, Men's 57kg Freestyle Repechage and Medal Matches, Men’s 86kg Freestyle Repechage and Medal Matches

6 August: Women’s 53kg Freestyle Repechage and Medal Matches, Women's 50kg Freestyle 1/8 Finals till Semifinals, Men’s 65kg Freestyle 1/8 Finals till Semifinals

Golf:

Aditi Ashok

29 July to 1 August: Men’s Tournament (Time: 4 AM to 12:30 PM)

4 August to 7 August: Women’s Tournament (Time: 4 AM to 12:30 PM)

Tennis:

Sania Mirza

24 July and 25 July: Women’s Doubles 1st Round (Time: 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM)

26 July: Women’s Doubles 2nd Round (Time: 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM)

27 July: Women’s Doubles 2nd Round and Quarterfinals (Time:8:30 AM and 4:30 PM)

28 July: Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals (Time: 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM)

29 July: Women’s Doubles Semifinals (Time:8:30 AM and 4:30 PM)

31 July: Women’s Doubles Bronze medal match (Time: 8:30 AM)

1 August: Women’s Doubles Gold medal match (Time:8:30 AM)

Swimming:

25 July: Men’s 100m Backstroke heats and Women’s 100m Backstroke heats (Time: 3:30 PM)

26 July: Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals (Time: 7 AM), Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats (Time: 3:30 PM), Women’s 100m Backstroke Semifinals (Time: 7 AM)

27 July: Men’s 100m Backstroke Final (Time: 7 AM), Men’s 200m Butterfly Semifinals (Time: 7 AM), Women’s 100m Backstroke Final (Time:7 AM)

28 July: Men’s 200m Butterfly Final (Time: 7 AM)

