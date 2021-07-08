A pessimistic projection of how many medals India will win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 

In the 1st article in the series of medal projections for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, we had taken an optimistic approach to calculate the number of medals that the Indian contingent could fetch at the mega-event.

With our optimistic approach, we had assumed that Indian athletes would get the necessary luck of the draw in events like boxing, archery, and wrestling. Likewise, in events like shooting and athletics, we assumed they will match their best performance of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 cycle.

Using our optimistic model, a total of 28 medals were projected for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. In the 2nd part of this trilogy, we will take a pessimistic approach to project the number of medals for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In our pessimistic model approach, we assume an unfavorable draw for the Indian athletes and a lackluster performance in events like shooting and athletics.

Pessimistic medal projection for India in shooting, weightlifting, archery and athletics at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Indian shooting team has put up some inspired performances in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 cycle. Coming-of-age Indian shooters have produced some miraculous scores in both the qualification and the final rounds of World Cups and continental events.

However, one cannot predict anything conclusively in sports, especially shooting. At the 2021 ISSF World Cup Osijek stage, the whole Indian shooting team underperformed, with a visible drop in the qualification scores of the rifle shooters. A similar performance could be a disastrous morale-buster for the Indian contingent in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Despite this dip, the pessimistic model projects 1 medal for Indian shooters at the Tokyo Olympics. Indian pistol shooters have been too consistent to draw a blank sheet at the quadrennial event. Saurabh Chaudhary in particular is expected to bring home a medal (probably in the mixed team event) in his debut Olympics, even with the pessimistic approach.

India's most secure medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will perhaps be courtesy of Mirabai Chanu in women's weightlifting. Mirabai has recorded a sum of 205 kg in Snatch and Clean & Jerk in 2021 in the -49 kg weight division. She could potentially challenge the dominance of Hou Zhihui and win a gold medal as well.

Even in the worst-case scenario, she should win a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 behind Elizabeth Delacruz of the USA, who has a registered Personal Best of 200kg. The 4th ranked weightlifter in this weight category is Piron Candelario Beatriz Elizabeth of Dominica, who has a registered best of 193 kg in Mirabai's weight category. Mirabai Chanu has not registered a sum of less than 193 kg in any competition since 2017.

Over the years, India has produced disappointing results in archery at the Olympics. India has never won a medal in archery at the Olympics. Although Indian archers have been doing well in the 2021 World Cup events, the likes of South Korea and China have not participated in those events.

Like shooting, it is difficult to forecast anything in archery as well. Considering the dismal history of Indian archers at the Olympics, the pessimistic medal projector zeroes down to a blank sheet for the Indian archery team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Indian athletics has a similar history at the Olympics. Indian track and field athletes have consistently failed to win medals at the event. India has qualified a total of 26 athletes so far in athletics for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Although the Indian athletics roster for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 boasts of names like Neeraj Chopra and Annu Rani, one cannot guarantee a medal at the mega-event. Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be the 1st Olympics for most Indian medal hopefuls in track and field. Olympic pressure might get the better of them. The pessimistic approach to medal projection projects zero medals for Indian track and field athletes at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Pessimistic medal projection for India in boxing, wrestling, hockey and badminton at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

India has qualified a total of 9 boxers for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Indian boxing witnessed a major dip at the 2016 Olympics when only 3 boxers qualified for the event. The current Olympic cycle has seen Indian boxers improve their game manifold. The change is visible in the increased number of qualifications.

However, the level of competition at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 might prove overwhelming for the Indian boxing team. The likes of Amit Panghal may not necessarily need the luck of the draw to go their way, but for other boxers, this might be the deciding factor.

We project just one medal for the Indian boxing team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 using a pessimistic approach.

Wrestling has been the most productive discipline at the Olympics for India among individual events. In all, Indian wrestlers have won 1 silver and 4 bronze medals at the Olympics.

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, India has qualified a total of 7 wrestlers. All 7 wrestlers are good enough to win an Olympic medal on their day. However, if we take the pessimistic approach, only 2 wrestlers look good enough to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Vinesh Phogat will be seeded no. 1 in the women's -53 kg category. She will not face her nemesis Mayu Mukaida until the finals. She has looked invincible so far against all her other opponents including Pang Qianyu.

Among the 3 men competitors for India, one can expect at least one medal from the likes of Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya. Bajrang will face heavy competition, considering the stupendous pedigree of almost all wrestlers in his category. Ravi is now a twice Asian champion in the -57 kg category. He will be eyeing the big prize at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India has been doing well in Hockey as well in the past Olympic cycle. Both the men's and women's teams have put up some inspiring performances at various multinational and bilateral events.

However, the format of knockout matches at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 might be a hurdle that both the men's and women's teams succumb to in their quest for Olympic glory. The pessimistic approach predicts a blank zero for Indian hockey teams at the Olympics.

Similarly in badminton, P.V. Sindhu will be challenged by the likes of Tai Tzu Ying, Akane Yamaguchi, Nozomi Okuhara and Chen Yu Fei in her quest for the Olympic title. P.V. Sindhu has been a brilliant performer at world-level events, but these competitors have given her a tough time in the recent past.

Among the men, the men's doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have done brilliantly well in various international events but they are far from being the favorites. B. Sai Praneeth will look to create some inroads as well but a medal looks improbable.

For badminton, we predict zero medals for the Indian team using a pessimistic approach.

Total medals for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 from the pessimistic approach

Other than the aforementioned 8 disciplines, India has qualified athletes in 10 other sporting disciplines including equestrian, gymnastics, tennis and table tennis. However, none of these events will fetch an Olympic medal for India using the pessimistic approach.

Thus, overall from the pessimistic approach, we can expect a total of 5 medals for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. These include 2 medals in wrestling and a medal each in boxing, shooting and weightlifting.

The most likely approach of medal projection will follow soon.

Edited by SANJAY K K