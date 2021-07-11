Tokyo Olympics: Focus on reflexes, footwork to perform at optimum level, says Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

India’s Tokyo-bound men’s singles table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran has been using dyna vision equipment for 30 minutes every day to improve his reflexes.

The 28-year-old player from Chennai says he has been using the electronic device more frequently since the first week of June to polish his reflexes and footwork.

“I’m at the electronic device for half-an-hour daily after a training session these days. The device gives precise data about my reaction time, as well as eye-hand coordination,” explains Sathiyan.

According to the national champion, he uses dyna vision after his workout to improve his skills when the muscles are tired.

“The dyna vision equipment is fixed on the wall at a certain height. Small different color lights flash on the board at various angles and at regular intervals. When the light flashes on the board, the athlete has to touch it. The process is recorded and gives details of the reaction time as well as the footwork of the athlete,” added Sathiyan.

Sathiyan said off-the-court training is vital to polish the skills required to compete at major competitions like the Olympics.

“Focus is also a very important part of training. Table tennis is one of the fastest sports that requires precision to win quality matches. Off-the-court workouts have enabled me to improve my skills in the last two years. I’m happy with the progress I have made,” reveals the national champion.

Fitness key to Sathiyan's preparation

Physical fitness has also been an integral part of Sathiyan’s training for the past two years. But he has increased the volume to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.

“I’ve been working at the gym for 90 minutes on alternate days to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics. At a district or state level fitness doesn’t matter if an athlete has good skills. But physical fitness plays an important role when competing at the international level. Fitness improves power strokes and ability to sustain quality performance right from the preliminary round to finals,” he said.

In preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, Sathiyan has been focusing on specific table tennis drills.

“I don’t need the fitness of a marathon runner but fitness that would help me perform at my optimum level during table tennis competitions. I do explosive workouts like box jumps and squats. The gym workout has also helped me stay injury free despite strenuous workouts,” added Sathiyan.

To continue with strength training drills during lockdown due to the pandemic, Sathiyan set up a small gym at home. After winning a bronze medal in the men’s team event at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, his focus has been on the upcoming Olympics.

“I’m happy with my training. Waiting to showcase my talent in the men’s singles event in Japan. Our competition starts July 24. We hope to leave in the first batch of the Indian contingent on July 17,” he said.

Also read: Sharath Kamal in perfect shape, both technically and mentally, for Tokyo Olympics, says brother Rajath

Edited by SANJAY K K