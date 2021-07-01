Explained: Shooting events in which India can bag medals at Tokyo Olympics 2020

With just 23 days until Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian shooting contingent is in complete preparation mode ahead of the quadrennial event in Japan later this month. The hype and expectations from the Tokyo-bound Indian shooters are evident.

Over the last few years, India has been making headlines by winning multiple medals at international shooting events. It's no wonder why they are one of the strong shooting teams to compete at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The youngsters have been exceptional with their performances in recent years.

The 15-member Indian shooting contingent is expected to hog the spotlight at the quadrennial event. They have been training in Croatia for over a month now and participated at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, where they won four medals. Indian shooters will leave for Tokyo after the conclusion of the ongoing shooting World Cup.

On that note, let us take a look at shooting events in which India has a chance of winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Indian medal prospects in Shooting at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

#1 Men's 10m Air Pistol

Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma at the 2018 Asian Games

The men's 10m air pistol event will be one of the shooting events where India will eye an Olympic medal. In this event, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma will feature for India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Considering his performances over the last few years, Saurabh Chaudhary is one of the top contenders to win an Olympic medal in the men's 10m air pistol. He bagged a total of 12 gold medals at the ISSF Junior World Cup, ISSF World Cup and World Shooting Championships.

At the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, he took home a bronze medal in his pet event.

Abhishek Verma is another medal hopeful for India in the men's 10m air pistol. He has three gold medals at the ISSF World Cup and has won a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games.

#2 Women's 10m Air Pistol:

India can hope for a medal in the women's 10m air pistol as Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will be featured in the event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

Manu Bhaker has established herself as one of the best pistol shooters India has ever produced. She is considered one of the favorites to win a medal in the 10m air pistol event at the quadrennial extravaganza in Japan.

Manu Bhaker has bagged 5 gold medals in the individual event of a 10m air pistol at the ISSF Junior World Cup, 2018 Youth Olympics, 2018 Commonwealth Games, and ISSF World Cup Final.

Yashaswini Singh Deswal will be eyeing an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as well. She has two gold medals at the ISSF World Cup. At the 2021 ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, she defeated Manu Bhaker to win her second gold medal.

#3 Women's 10m Air Rifle

The Women's 10m air rifle is another shooting event in which India is likely to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela will compete for India in this event.

Elavenil Valarivan is one of the Indian shooters to watch out for at the quadrennial event in Japan. The 21-year-old broke into the limelight when she won the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In April 2021, Elavenil was selected to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics.

Apurvi Chandela is also a medal hopeful for India in the women's 10m air rifle. She has won two gold medals at the 2019 ISSF World Cup. She will be in contention to win an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Going offline for the long haul

#4 Men's 10m Air Rifle:

Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar will be featuring for India in the men's 10m air rifle individual event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Jaipur lad Divyansh is considered one of the medal hopes in the Indian shooting contignent. The 18-year-old won his first individual gold at the 2019 ISSF World Cup. Despite the fact that he lost in the qualifying round of the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, there's still hope that he can make an impact at the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian Air Force officer Deepak Kumar will also be in contention to win an Olympic medal at the quadrennial event in Japan.

#5 Women's 25m Pistol

Rahi Sarnobat's lone gold medal for India at the 2021 ISSF World Cup in Osijek, Croatia, has boosted the chance of an Olympic medal in the women's 25m pistol at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The 30-year-old has a total of five honors in individual event, including three gold medals, a silver and a bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup. She is also an Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medalist in the 25m pistol.

Manu Bhaker will also be competing in the women's 25m pistol, but she hasn't won any medals yet in this event.

#6 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary (credits: NewsBharati)

The team of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will be eyeing an Olympic medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. The duo is considered India's top shooting pair.

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary have bagged a total of six medals together in the 10m air pistol mixed event, including five gold medals and a silver, at the ISSF World Cup. Undoubtedly, the pair will be one to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. It wouldn't be surprising if they win a medal for India.

Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal are the other shooting pair who will feature in the 10m air pistol mixed event at the quadrennial extravaganza.

