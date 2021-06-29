Nation congratulates Indian archers led by Deepika Kumari for stupendous performance in World Cup

India's recurve archery team led by Deepika Kumari won many laurels after a stupendous show at the recently concluded Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday.

Deepika Kumari won three gold medals, including one with husband Atanu Das, and emerged as the World No. 1 archer going into the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Indian archers’ hat-trick of gold medals swept social media by storm and eminent personalities took to Twitter to congratulate the archer on her performance.

Archery Tokyo 2020 Test Event

Deepika Kumari was unsurprisingly elated by her performance. Speaking to World Archery immediately after her record-breaking feat, she said:

“This is the first time I've won all three medals in a World Cup. I'm really happy but at the same time, I've to continue improving as we have some very, very important competitions (Olympic Games) lined up.”

Sachin Tendulkar led the congratulatory messages on social media. The Master Blaster took to Twitter to wish her the best for the Olympics.

“Magnificent performance Deepika! You deserve all the success & recognition. Your performance at #ArcheryWorldCup in Paris is just a glimpse of what the world shall see at the @Olympics,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik also concurred with Sachin Tendulkar and added that Deepika Kumari’s feat was inspirational.

“Congratulations to #DeepikaKumari for her incredible performances in the Archery World Cup and regaining the top spot in world rankings. All my respect to such an inspirational athlete for making us proud,” Dinesh Karthik tweeted.

Archers led by Deepika Kumari to rule the roost

Noted industrialist and eminent businessman Anand Mahindra, who has in the past lauded many sportspeople with precious support and gifts, said he hoped to see Indian women archers rule the roost in the coming decade.

“Jai ho! I can’t wait to see Deepika slice the centre of the target in Tokyo and walk away with Gold again. This is a sport I hope to see Indian women achieve complete domination of in the next decade,” Anand Mahindra said on Twitter.

Jai ho! I can’t wait to see Deepika slice the centre of the target in Tokyo and walk away with Gold again. This is a sport I hope to see Indian women achieve complete domination of in the next decade... https://t.co/BFRcsAem8Y — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2021

Other personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended their greetings to Deepika Kumari on social media.

NTPC Ltd, the official supporting organization of Archery in India, has been promoting the sport in partnership with Archery Association of India (AAI) and extended their greetings to Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, Ankita Bhakat and Abhishek Verma for winning the gold medal in the World Cup in Paris.

