Deepika Kumari, Pravin Jadhav mixed archery event today (24th July): Preview, when and where to watch (IST), LIVE streaming

Tokyo Olympics is all set to begin on July 23. India will be competing in 18 sporting events. A total of 119 athletes will be part of the Indian contingent in Tokyo, making this the largest ever in the country's history. India at Olympics has bagged a total of 28 medals. This time they are expected to add significantly to that tally.

Archery is one sport in which the Indians have had tremendous success of late. Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das have been a very vital part of this meteoric rise. The husband and wife duo will be all set to compete in the mixed team event at the Olympics. Here is a preview and streaming details of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das' mixed team event at the Tokyo Olympics. But due to the performance in the ranking rounds, Pravin Jadhav has now become the partner for Deepika Kumari.

🗣️ 'An Olympic medal is life-changing'



Deepika Kumari, the current World No. 1 is heading into her third Olympics in hot form #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/wRCLKfl8ij — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) July 22, 2021

Mixed recurve archery event preview for the Tokyo Olympics

Deepika Kumari will once again enter the Olympics as the World No. 1. This time she has her eyes set on the medal that has eluded her for a long time. After competing in the ranking round on the first day. Deepika Kumari will be all set for her mixed team event with Pravin Jadhav.

Deepika Kumar and Atanu Das during their first #TokyoOlympics training session in Kurobe city, Japan on Monday (Source: SAI Media) pic.twitter.com/lJA0TMIR77 — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) July 19, 2021

This will be the first time Deepika Kumari partners with PRavin Jadhav. Deepika and her husband Atanu Das have both been part of the sport for a long time. This time they will be competing together at the Olympics for the first time. The couple got married in 2020 and have since then looked stunning.

The two of them won the mixed team even in Stage 3 of the World Cup in Paris. They will be hoping to repeat their brilliance in Tokyo. They have been in splendid form this year. Both have seen success in individual and team events in the recently concluded World Cup events.

Challenges that the Indian archer couple could face at the Tokyo Olympics

The mixed recurve event is a newly introduced event at the Olympics. India will be up against some tough teams in Tokyo. Atanu Das has won two mixed team events this year and does know a thing or two about these archers. But he couldn't seal a spot at the Olympics.

They will face tough tests from teams like Netherlands, Mexico and South Korea who have all looked solid in the recent past. Pravin Jadhavand Deepika Kumari will certainly have to put their best foot forward if they want to help India clinch its first-ever medal in archery.

Streaming details for the mixed recurve event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

The two archers will participate in the mixed recurve event on July 24. The Round of 16 is scheduled to start at 6:00 AM IST. The elimination and medal matches will later start at 10:45 AM IST. The broadcast for the events will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Sony Ten 1 HD/SD, Sony Ten 2 HD/SD and Sony Six will broadcast the event in English. Sony Ten 3 HD/SD will broadcast the event in Hindi. The mixed recurve streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will also be broadcasting this and other Indian events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule

Edited by Diptanil Roy