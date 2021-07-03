Will Tokyo 2020 bring a change in Deepika Kumari's wavered Olympic run?

With several laurels, medals and accolades, Deepika Kumari has made India proud with her achievements again and again. However, there is still one box left unticked, an Olympic medal for the ace Indian archer. And the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 is a perfect opportunity for Deepika to add another illustrious feather to her cap.

Deepika reached the spire of Archer Tower after winning her first gold medal at the age of 15, at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. That was just the beginning of her magnificent run at the sport. She made her debut at the Olympics in the 2012 London games. At 17, a young Deepika was already carrying the hope of an entire nation that still starves for an Olympic medal in archery.

Deepika Kumari's recent performance

Deepika will head to Tokyo on the back of an incredible performance in the Archery World Cup 2021, which was held in Paris. The 27-year-old is all set to step into the Tokyo Olympics with a well-attained World No. 1 ranking. Deepika swept a hat-trick of gold medals at the World Cup in her individual mix as well as the team's recurved event in Paris.

Deepika's spectacular show and her three gold maneuvers has put her right at the top, making her a prominent contender to clinch India's first-ever Olympic medal in Archery.

Deepika at the Archery World Cup

Deepika Kumari's previous Olympic appearances

Even though Deepika has won gold at the Commonwealth Games, several medals at the World Cups and numerous podium finishes, she is yet to break her medal jinx in the Summer Games and Tokyo will present her with the perfect opportunity to do so. It is Deepika’s third appearance in the Olympics and she will be hoping to break the duck this time around.

Deepika bowed out in the first round of both individual and team events, during her first appearance at the 2012 London Olympics.

However, she put up a much better showing in Rio as she reached the quarterfinals of the Summer Games 2016.

What will be different for Deepika at the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Deepika, who is leading the archer's pack from the front, this time around, is much more stable and confident. The amount of experience and expertise that she has built around her performance over the years will be a huge plus for the star archer.

Deepika has overall won nine gold, twelve silver, and seven bronze medals at the Archery World Cups. Her recent achievement at the Paris World Cup has only taken her a step closer to securing India its first medal in archery at the Olympics.

