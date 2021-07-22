Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das and other Indians at archery events today (23rd July): Preview, predictions and LIVE streaming details

The Indian archery team will commence their Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign on July 23 with the men's and women's individual ranking rounds. The competition will take place at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

The Indian team comprising Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav are favorites to win a medal in Tokyo. Ace female archer Deepika Kumari, one of the medal hopefuls, bagged a hat-trick of gold medals at the 2021 Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris, France.

India has never won an Olympic medal in archery. However, after the team's recent success at the 2021 Archery World Cup, archery is one of India's medal prospects in Tokyo, alongside shooting, wrestling and boxing.

What to expect from Indians at archery events on Day 1 at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Indians at archery events are expected to put their best foot forward at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Deepika Kumari will begin her campaign as World No.1. Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav will feature in the men's individual event.

The first day features all four Indian archers in their respective individual ranking rounds. The ranking round will determine the seedings before the round of 64.

The archers will shoot 72 arrows over a distance of 70 meters. They will have two minutes each to shoot six arrows at each end. The archers who manage to get into the top 64 will move onto the next round.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari were seeded 5th and 20th respectively, with scores of 683 and 620 in the ranking round. In Tokyo, expectations are high on Deepika to improve her seeding, considering her success at the 2021 Archery World Cup.

Tarundeep Rai, who appears for his third Summer Games, managed to get through the individual ranking round at the 2004 Athens Olympics (32nd) and 2012 London Olympics (31st). The Sikkim archer will look to better his seeding in Tokyo. Olympic debutant Pravin Jadhav will also give his best shot in the ranking round at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

'Humara Teer Nishane Pe Lagega'🏹🎯



Our Archers @tarundeepraii, @pravinarcher, @ArcherAtanu and @ImDeepikaK practicing under floodlights at @Tokyo2020, Kurobe host city.



They will start their campaign with the ranking rounds on Friday, 23 July.



Let's #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/A0r2wMQzuM — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 21, 2021

Live streaming details of day 1 of archery events at Tokyo Olympics 2020

The live action of Day 1 of the Indians at archery events at Tokyo Olympics will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network. Viewers can also watch the event on Sony Liv. Doordarshan Sports will live telecast the Indian events on its terrestrial network and Direct-to-Home (DTH) platform. India's archery events will begin at 5:30 am IST.

