Kris Schaff overcomes odds to win Gold. Abhishek Verma claims Bronze in Samsun World Cup Final.

Kris Schaff from the USA secured the Gold in Samsun Archery World cup Final

Kris Schaff of America overcame pre-tournament favorites Mike Schlosser of Netherlands and Stephen Hansen of Denmark to win Gold in the season-ending World Cup Finals. Verma of India displayed his class outwitting Kim of Korea to secure Bronze. Demir from Turkey ended with Silver for the hosts.

Compound Men

Quarter-Finals

The world no six Kris Schaff of the USA, overcame the World no one Mike Schlosser of Netherlands, in an intriguing match to enter the semi-finals. After a tied first end, Schaff took a one-point lead with a perfect score in round two. The lead extended to two points in series three, and to three points in round four, with Schaff coming up with a 30 points score. Schlosser came up with his best performance in the final round, but the lead was too big to close down as he lost the encounter by a single point.

World number one Mike Schlosser from the Netherlands was outwitted by Schaff from America (Image Courtesy: Inside the games)

Kris Schaff (6) (USA) defeats Mike Schlosser (1) (NED) 146-145 (29-29, 30-29, 29-28, 30-29, 28-30)

Kim Jongo of Korea had to get past Pierre of France via a shoot-off to claim a place in the semifinals in Samsun, Turkey. Kim's one point lead got neutralized by Pierre with his first arrow in the final series. Kim who has an average of 63% wins in shoot-offs, hit the bullseye to snatch the victory over Pierre of France who shot a nine pointer.

Pierre-Julien Deloche of France lost out to Kim of Korea in the Quarterfinals

Kim Jongo (8) (KOR) defeats Pierre-Julien Deloche (7) (FRA) 145-145 (Shoot-off 10-9) (29-29, 29-28, 29-29, 30-30, 28-29)

Expected to be a contender for the Gold, World no two Hansen came up with his worst performance in the season-ending final, to lose to host nation's Demir by a margin of 12 points. A weak third end where he shot an eight pointer, followed up with his worst score of six in the decisive end to lose the match.

The world no two Stephan Hansen of Denmark had a poor tournament losing to Demir of Turkey

Demir Elmaagacli (12) (TUR) defeats Stephan Hansen (2) (DEN) 146-134 (30-28, 29-28, 29-26, 29-29, 29-23)

In an exciting match where Gellenthien came up with some dazzling archery to level the scores twice, saw a tie in the decisive end. Verma defeated World number three and Defending Champion Gellenthien from America with a ten point score in the shoot-off. Verma should have sealed the tie in his favor but a disappointing 27 points in the fourth end, restored parity for the American.

Defending Champion Braden Gellenthien lost to Indian Abhishek Verma

Abhishek Verma (5) (IND) defeats Braden Gellenthien (3) (USA) 144-144 (Shoot-off 10-9) (30-28, 28-30, 30-28, 27-29, 29-29)

Semi-Finals

Schaff knew he needs to be at the top of his game when facing the Koreans, as he produced an excellent display of Archery by dropping two points to stake a place in the Finals. Kim Jongo matched the American shot for shot but dropped an additional point to lose the tie.

Kris Schaff (6) (USA) defeats Kim Jongo (8) (KOR) 148-147 (30-29, 30-30, 29-30, 30-29, 29-29)

Demir from Turkey demonstrated remarkable consistency to pepper the inner tenth ring to dislodge Abhishek Verma of India in their semi-final battle. Commanding an early two-point lead by the end of round two, Demir ensured he maintained the lead till the final series.

Demir Elmaagacli from Turkey surprized everyone claiming the Silver

Demir Elmaagacli (12) (TUR) defeats Abhishek Verma (5) (IND) 147-145 (30-29, 29-28, 29-30, 30-29, 29-29)

Bronze Medal Match

Abhishek Verma came up with a sublime performance with the highest individual score of 149 points to claim the Bronze. Taking on a tough Korean opponent, Verma had perfect scores in the last four ends after losing a single point with his second arrow of the Bronze medal encounter. Kim's disappointing fourth end, with three nine-point efforts, handed the lead to the Indian who capitalized it with some astonishing archery.

Abhishek Verma from India capped off the Archery season winning the Bronze

Abhishek Verma (5) (IND) defeats Kim Jongo (8) (KOR) 149-147 (29-30, 30-30, 30-30, 30-27, 30-30)

Gold Medal Match

Kris Schaff led from start to finish to dash the hopes of Demir from Turkey to claim the Gold. With a disappointing eight-point shot in the third end was the only blip for the American who had four rounds of perfect scores as he dominated the final encounter against the Turkish archer.

Kris Schaff (6) (USA) defeats Demir Elmaagacli (12) (TUR) 148-146 (30-29, 30-29, 28-29, 30-29, 30-30)