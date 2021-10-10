40th NTPC National archery championships: Parth Salunkhe, Dipti Kumari win gold medals in individual events

Indian archer Parth Salunkhe bagged a gold medal at the 40th NTPC National archery championships on Saturday. The Maharashtra archer defeated Sukhchain Singh of Services with a scoreline of 7-3 to attain his first national archery gold medal in men’s individual event.

In addition to Parth, Dipti Kumari pulled off a major upset at the NTPC National Archery Championships. She overwhelmed world junior champion Komalika Bari to win her maiden recurve women’s individual title at the Tata Archery Academy grounds.

Meanwhile, Simranjeet Kaur from Punjab cruised past Ishita from AIP with a score of 7-3 to finish third in the archery tournament.

In the mixed team event, Jharkhand defeated Uttar Pradesh with a score of 5-3. However, Rajasthan managed a third-place finish to win bronze after getting the better of Punjab 5-4 (19-15). Team Jharkhand, comprising of Komalika and Talukdar, emerged champions defeating Madhu Vedvan and Sachin Vedvan of Uttar Pradesh.

Parth clinched several medals at the ongoing senior archery championships. Apart from the gold, he bagged a silver medal in the team event and a bronze medal in the men's 2×70m distance event.

Recurve Archery Individual event scorecard at the 40th NTPC National Archery Championships final:

Deepika Kumari bagged gold in the women's 2×70m Distance recurve event while Komalika Bari and Simranjeet Kaur won silver and bronze medals respectively.

Deepika scored 665 Komalika scored 655 and Simranjeet managed a score of 649 to finish on top of the podium.

In the Men's Recurve 2×70m distance event Jayanta Talukdar won gold, Dhiraj Bommadevara pocketed silver and Parth Sushant Salunkhe won bronze medal at the seniors national archery event. Jayanta Talukdar scored 680 points while B. Dhiraj targeted 678 points and Salunkhe gathered 673 points to seal second and third positions respectively.

