AAI President Arjun Munda meets Indian archers in Delhi

President of the Archery Association of India (AAI), Arjun Munda, felicitated the Indian archers as they return from the Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The Indian contingent, which returned after a successful stint at the Asian Archery Championship, visited Arjun Munda's residence in Delhi on Saturday.

The Indian Archery contingent ended their campaign with seven medals. With one gold medal, four silver and two bronze medals, India finished second in the continental event behind the South Korean contingent.

The Indian men's archery team comprising of Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe and Kapil bagged silver medals. Kapil and Ankita Bhakat won bronze medals at the recurve mixed team event.

The women’s recurve team including Ankita Bhakat, Madhu Vedwan and Ridhi, won silver at the marquee event.

Meanwhile, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma won gold and silver medals respectively at the women's and men's compound individual event on Thursday (November 18).

AAI president Arjun Munda hails Indian archers for Asian Archery Championships performance

AAI president Arjun Munda backed the Indian archer's recent performance. He further asserted that this kind of performance will inspire several individuals and motivate them to come forward and represent India in archery.

"We welcome our champions today and we wish them all the luck to do better in the upcoming games. Our archers did well in the Asian Archery Championships 2021 and made India proud. We will ensure that in future also, many should come up and play for the country," stated Arjun Munda.

Arjun Munda also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the support and encouragement for the archers and athletes of the nation. He also wished the archers good luck for their future endeavors.

"Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is also playing a vital role in the development of these players and setting up a sports culture, which will be beneficial for our country," Arjun told ANI.

