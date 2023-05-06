Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: India wins 7 out of 10 gold medals

India's archery triumph at the Archery Asia Cup Stage 2 in Tashkent was nothing short of awe-inspiring as they clinched a remarkable 7 out of 10 gold medals on offer, leaving their mark on the continental event. The compound section proved to be India's stronghold, where they swept all five gold medals.

The compound women's team, composed of Pragati, Parneet, and Raginee, set the stage ablaze with a sensational 233-223 victory over Kazakhstan, igniting India's golden spree.

Following suit, the men's compound team, with unwavering precision, notched up a glorious 232-226 win over Hong Kong, while the mixed team duo of Parneet and Abhishek left spectators in awe, trouncing Kazakhstan with an astounding margin of 157-145.

Archery Asia Cup: India's mixed recurve team shines, women's team settles for silver

(Image Courtesy: Archery Association of India)

However, India faced a few bumps in the recurve team events. While the men's team, led by Jayanta Talukdar, Mrinal Chauhan, and Tushar B, exhibited their mettle with a resolute 5-1 victory over China, the mixed recurve team of Mrinal and Sangeeta fought fiercely in a nail-biting shoot-off to secure India's fifth gold medal.

Unfortunately, the women's recurve team faced a formidable Chinese opponent, resulting in a 0-6 defeat and claiming the silver medal.

India's archers showcased exceptional skill, determination, and resilience throughout the tournament, captivating audiences with their remarkable performances. This phenomenal achievement not only highlights India's growing dominance in archery but also serves as a testament to the relentless efforts and rigorous training undertaken by the archers and their coaches.

The Archery Asia Cup Stage 2 triumph marks a significant milestone in Indian archery, leaving an indelible impression on the global stage. It symbolizes the nation's potential and serves as an inspiration to aspiring archers across the country, fueling their dreams of future glory.

The Indian archery contingent can bask in the glory of their remarkable achievement, knowing they have carved their names in the annals of archery history with their extraordinary success at the continental event.

India's reign of dominance extended beyond the compound team event, as they showcased unrivaled prowess in the individual category in Archery Asia Cup. In a remarkable display of skill, Abhishek Verma and Raginee emerged triumphant in an electrifying all-Indian final, securing gold medals in the men's and women's competitions, respectively.

Their stellar performances in Archery Asia Cup left spectators in awe as they outshone their opponents Amit and Pragati, who settled for well-deserved silver medals. Adding to India's triumph, Kushal and Parneet showcased their mettle, claiming the bronze medals in the compound individual events.

While India's prowess shone brightly in the compound category, the recurve individual finals proved to be a formidable challenge. Despite their valiant efforts, both Sangeeta and Mrinal were bested by skilled archers from China. Although the victory eluded them this time, their journey to the final of the Archery Asia Cup showcased their exceptional talent and resilience.

Poll : 0 votes