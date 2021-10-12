Archery Association of India announces squad for upcoming Asian Championship

The Archery Association of India (AAI) has announced the squad for the the upcoming Asian Championship. The 22nd edition of the archery tournament is slated to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh from November 13 - 19.

Compound Archers Abhishek Verma and Vennam Jyothi Surekha will be the archers to look out for at the Asian Championship in Dhaka. Both archers have been in outstanding form since the World Championship in Yankton.

Abhishek and Jyothi were the silver medallists at the World Championship. They also participated in the 40th NTPC National Archery Championships in Jamshedpur last week and emerged victorious in their respective events.

Both scored 150 in their respective gold medal matches at the Tata Archery Academy ground in Jamshedpur. It was Jyothi’s first 150 at the National Championships, while it was Abhishek’s bagged first podium finish in a domestic level outing. It was a remarkable outing for both the archers.

Apart from Abhishek and Jyothi, Parth Salunkhe and Komalika Bari have also done well at the senior archery championships held in Jamshedpur. Both have been named in the recurve squad for the Asian Championships.

Indian archer Parth Salunkhe bagged a gold medal at the 40th NTPC National archery championships on Saturday. He defeated Sukhchain Singh of Services with a scoreline of 7-3 to attain his first national archery gold medal in men’s individual event.

In addition to Parth, world junior champion Komalika Bari finished second at the Tata Archery Academy grounds. She bagged a silver medal at the event.

Indian archery squad for the Asian Championship:

Compound Archery team:

Men's team: Men's team comprises of Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav, Mohit and Aman Saini.

Women's team: The women's team features Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar and Parneet Kaur.

Recurve Archery Team:

Men's team: Kapil, Parth Salunkhe, Sukhchain Singh, Pravin Jadhav.

Women's team: Ridhi, Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari and Madhu Vedwan.

