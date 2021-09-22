Archery World Championships: Indian compound archers start strong in qualification

The Indian compound archery players Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma scored an impressive 684 and 695 respectively to be seeded sixth and seventh respectively. This was after the compound women's and men's qualification rounds at the Archery World Championships in Yankton.

A good showing in the qualification round meant the Indian archers got a bye in the first two elimination rounds and will begin their campaign with the third round.

Another Indian archer, Muskan Kirar, also earned a first-round bye in the women's compound event after finishing 29th in the qualification.

Priya Gurjar, the third Indian compound archer, will face Isabelle Carpenter of Great Britain in the first round after finishing 51st in qualification.

In the men’s compound archery category, Sangampreet Singh and Rishab Yadav will play the first round of eliminations after finishing 26th and 49th in the qualification round respectively.

In the men's recurve category, Salunkhe Parth Sushant, Aditya Choudhary and Atul Verma finished 45th, 53rd and 56th, respectively, after the qualification round.

Women's recurve archers Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi and Komalika Bari finished in the top half of the draw after the qualification round and have won first-round byes. The Indian recurve women archers will start their campaign in the second round.

Indian archery teams start strong in team events

In the team event, the men's recurve archers of Salunkhe Parth Sushant, Aditya Choudhary and Atul Verma will face Canada in the first round. The trio finished 13th in the qualification round.

India's recurve women's archery team of Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi and Komalika Bari got a first-round bye after finishing seventh in qualification. They will face Japan in the second round.

In the compound archery category, the men's and women's archers finished fifth in the qualification rounds, earning them a first round bye.

India sent a young team of 12 archers to the championships picked on the basis of selection trials in August.

Tokyo Olympians Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai and Deepika Kumari did not make it to the squad as they had failed to finish in the top three during the trials.

