Archery World Cup 2024: Jyothi Surekha Vennam leads Indian women's compound team to top qualification spot on Day 1

Jyothi Surekha Vennam delivered the best performance for India in the Archery World Cup 2024 qualification round. The 27-year-old finished in second place in the women’s compound qualification round. She shot a score of 711 and was only behind Andrea Becerra of Mexico, who had a score of 713.

Aditi Gopichand Swami finished in eighth place in the women’s compound qualification round with a score of 704. Parneet Kaur and Avneet Kaur were the other two Indians in the qualification round.

Parneet had a score of 703 and finished in 14th position, while Avneet finished in 23rd place with a score of 696. Jyothi, Aditi, and Parneet, the top three scorers for India helped the team finish in the top place in the qualification round with a total score of 2118.

They helped the team finish ahead of South Korea and Mexico. The Indian women’s team will now start as the top seeds in the Archery World Cup 2024. The teams are ranked by adding the individual scores of the top three archers from each country.

Indian men’s team finished fourth in the qualification round in Archery World Cup 2024

No Indian man finished among the top 10 of the qualification round of the individual event on the first day of the Archery World Cup 2024. Abhishek Verma was the highest-ranked Indian archer. He finished in 13th place with a score of 708.

Priyansh took the 14th spot with a score of 707. Prathamesh Bhalchandra Fuge and Rajat Chauhan were the two other Indian archers in the qualification round. They both had a score of 706 and finished in the 18th and 19th positions, respectively.

Abhishek, Priyansh, and Prathamesh were the top three ranked Indian archers in the qualification round. They had a total score of 2121 and finished in fourth place in the compound men's qualification round. Korea, the USA, and France finished in the top three places in the qualification round.

The top two scorers from both the men’s and women’s sections will form the country’s mixed team in the competition. Jyothi and Abhishek were in second place with a total score of 1419 behind Oh Yoohyun and Kim Jongho of Korea. The Korean duo had a total score of 1422.