Archery World Cup Stage 3: Abhishek Verma, Deepika Kumari and other Indian archers will be in action from June 21 

The 16-member Indian archery contingent is all set to compete at the upcoming Archery World Cup Stage 3 scheduled to get underway on Tuesday (June 21) in Paris. The archery event will take place between June 21 and 26.

The Indian archery contingent has had a good year so far, especially compound archer Abhishek Verma.

The 32-year-old archer has been in phenomenal touch. He bagged several medals, including two consecutive golds in the team event at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 and 2 respectively.

Archer Deepika Kumari returns to the competitive world after a break

2021 Archery World Cup Stage 3 gold medalist Deepika Kumari will be back in action after an agonizing 2021 Tokyo Olympics campaign for the ace Indian archer. Deepika Kumari bagged a hat-trick of golds last year at the event.

Speaking about the difficult results in Tokyo and the recovery process, the ace Indian archer told World Archery:

“There was so much going on those six to seven months. After that, I lost my confidence and I’m out of the team. I’ve been working hard now for two or three months and I am still.”

She added:

“No one can say they’re ready for any one thing. You have to work to be ready for every situation.”

The 28-year-old who will be spearheading the archery squad will be in action on Wednesday (June 22) in the women's recurve archers qualification rounds. Speaking about her comeback and her preparations, Deepika said:

“I’m happy I’m back in the team. Every competition is different, every situation is different. But yes, I am excited to play for my country again.”

Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian squad

Recurve Men: Tarundeep Rai, Jayanta Talukdar, Pravin Jadhav, Neeraj Chauhan

Recurve Women: Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Ridhi Phor, Simranjeet Kaur

Compound Men: Abhishek Verma, Aman Saini, Mohan Bhardwaj, Sangampreet Bisla

Compound Women: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Priya Gurjar, Avneet Kaur, Muskan Kirar

Archery World Cup Stage 3: Streaming details

Archery World Cup Stage 3 will be streamed live on the Olympic Channel. Meanwhile, Indian audiences can also follow the action live on Sony Ten. Live coverage of the finals will not be available on World Archery’s YouTube or Facebook profiles.

