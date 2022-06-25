Archery World Cup Stage 3: Compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma win historic gold in team event, Jyothi settles for silver in individual event

Indian compound archers have shed their underdog tag to continue their superlative performances on the bigger stage in the sport.

Top Indian archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma, up against the hosts, bagged the compound mixed team gold medal at the ongoing World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Saturday (June 25).

The Indian duo defeated the experienced French pair of Sophie Dodemont and Jean Philippe Boulch 152-149 in the summit clash to fetch India's first-ever World Cup gold in the compound mixed team event. This was also the nation's first medal at the ongoing archery event.

World Archery @worldarchery on French soil 🥇



#ArcheryWorldCup Massive win of India

After a mixed team gold, Indian archery sensation Jyothi settled for a silver medal after going down in the shootout (148-148) in the compound women's individual archery event. Both archers scored a 10 on the final target, however, Gibson was closer to center and was, therefore, awarded the gold.

The 25-year-old finished second behind the in-form Briton Ella Gibson in a thrilling final.

World Archery @worldarchery

Second stage win for Ella Gibson now in Paris!



#ArcheryWorldCup She did it again!Second stage win for Ella Gibson now in Paris!

Archery World Cup Stage 3: Deepika Kumari will compete in women's team finals

After a poor effort in the women's individual recurve qualification event on June 22, Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Simranjeet Kaur will be in action in the gold medal clash at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 on Sunday (June 26).

The Indian trio will take on Chinese Taipei in the women's recurve team event.

Earlier, Deepika accumulated 638 points in the 72-arrow women's individual recurve archery qualification round. She finished behind compatriot Ankita Bhakat, who was placed 37th with a score of 644, the best performance among the Indian female archers.

Road to the finals:

The Indian trio defeated Ukraine, Britain and Turkey to set up a summit clash against Chinese Taipei.

The Indian women's recurve trio started off by eliminating fourth-seed Ukraine 5-1 (57-53, 57-54, 55-55). Against Great Britain in the quarter-finals, they dropped just four points to down their opponents 6-0 (59-51, 59-51, 58-50).

The Indians held their nerve to stun eighth-seeded Turkish rivals Gulnaz Coskun, Ezgi Basaran and Yasemin Anagoz, as the scoreboard read 5-3 (56-51, 57-56, 54-55, 55-55) in the semi-finals.

