Archery World Cup: Tarundeep Rai, Ridhi Phor win mixed team gold 

Indian archers Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi Phor won India's second gold medal in the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey. The duo overcame a stiff resistance from Great Britain to win the recurve mixed team final 5-4 (35-37, 36-33, 39-40, 38-37, 18-17).

The Indian men's compound archery team comprising Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, and Aman Saini won the country's first gold medal on Saturday.

The match had to go into a shoot-out to decide the eventual winner after the teams were tied 4-4. In the shoot-out, the Indian archers scored 18 while Great Britain fell one short with 17 points.

Tarundeep Rai, Ridhi Phor overcome a sluggish start

Tarundeep and Ridhi started on a bad note, losing the first set 35-37. However, they prevailed in a set laden with margin errors, restoring parity by winning 36-33.

Great Britain's Bryony Pitman and Alex Wise came back strong and made it a perfect 40 in the third, in which the Indians fell one short.

However, regaining composure, Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi scored 38 in the final set and a shoot-out was forced soon after Great Britain could only manage 37.

In the shoot-out, both Tarundeep and Ridhi scored nine each and as Pitman could only manage an 8, India pipped Great Britain to the post and won the gold.

Before the final, Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi Phor had beaten Spain 5-3 in the semi-final.

Earlier, the men's compound archery team comprising Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan, and Aman Saini recovered from a 56-57 and 113-116 deficit to clinch a scintillating 232-230 win.

They were up against the French team of Jean Philippe Boulch, Quentin Baraer, and Adrien Gontier to win their first gold medal of the season.

India's hopes of winning a third medal in the ongoing Archery World Cup failed as Abhishek, along with his compound-mixed doubles partner Muskan Kirar, lost the bronze medal play-off match. The duo lost 156-157 to Croatia's Amanda Mlinaric and Domagoj Buden.

