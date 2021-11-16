Asian Archery Championships 2021: India will be up against archery heavyweights Korea in summit clash

India advanced to the finals of three events at the ongoing Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka on Tuesday (November 16). Indian men's, women's and mixed team event archers have assured the nation of at least three medals at the archery competition.

India will be up against Korea in their respective gold medal summit clashes.

Indian recurve archers Ankita Bhakat, Madhu Vedwan and Ridhi pulled off a comfortable 6-0 (51-48, 56-50, 53-50) win over the Vietnamese archers in the women's team semifinal.

Meanwhile, a men's team comprising Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe and Kapil, souped up to convert a 3-1 deficit to bag a stunning victory against Bangladesh in the men's recurve event. The trio made a solid comeback to bring the match to the tie-breaker. The scores were 4-4 (53-53, 53-56, 56-56, 56-55).

Both India and Bangladesh pulled off identical scores in the shoot-off as well. Considering the precision of the '10,' India emerged victorious. Both teams had targeted 10, 9 and 8 during the semis.

IndiaSportsHub @IndiaSportsHub



Medal Matches



Team

Recurve

Men | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇷 🥇

Women | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇷 🥇

Mixed | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇿 🥉



Compound

Men | 🇮🇳 v 🇧🇩 🥉

Women | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇿 🥉

Mixed | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇷 🥇



Individual

Recurve - No Medals

Compound

Men | 🇮🇳 v 🇮🇳 Semis

Women | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇷 Semis



#Archery Asian Archery ChampionshipsMedal MatchesTeamRecurveMen | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇷 🥇Women | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇷 🥇Mixed | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇿 🥉CompoundMen | 🇮🇳 v 🇧🇩 🥉Women | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇿 🥉Mixed | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇷 🥇IndividualRecurve - No MedalsCompoundMen | 🇮🇳 v 🇮🇳 SemisWomen | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇷 Semis Asian Archery Championships Medal MatchesTeamRecurveMen | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇷 🥇 Women | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇷 🥇 Mixed | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇿 🥉 CompoundMen | 🇮🇳 v 🇧🇩 🥉Women | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇿 🥉Mixed | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇷 🥇IndividualRecurve - No MedalsCompound Men | 🇮🇳 v 🇮🇳 SemisWomen | 🇮🇳 v 🇰🇷 Semis#Archery https://t.co/AYGRVHF44t

Indian compound archers thrive at Asian Archery Championships

India's compound archer's mixed-team duo of Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam managed a convincing 156-154 win over Kazakhstan in the semis.

Earlier, Abhishek Verma advanced to the semifinals against Mohit Deshwal in the compound archery men's individual division. Abhishek Verma overwhelmed Mohammad Palizban of Iran with a scoreline of 149-147 to confirm a medal at the ongoing archery event on Monday.

Jyothi Vennam also cruised through to the semifinals in the compound category in the women's individual section.

India will compete in the race for three bronze medals in the compound men, women and recurve mixed team events after going down in their respective semifinal matches.

They will face Bangladesh in a bronze medal clash in the compound men's team event. India will also be up against Kazakhstan in a bronze medal clash after suffering a 227-220 defeat at the hands of Iran in the semifinals of the compound women's team event. Lastly, they will compete against Kazakhstan again for bronze in the mixed recurve event.

IndiaSportsHub @IndiaSportsHub



Semifinal Results



Recurve Men

India team just escaped an upset by beating



Compound Women

India team lost to Iran 🇮🇷 and will play for bronze against 🇰🇿



No Brainer | We play SKorea 🇰🇷 in Recurve Final



#AsianArchery ASIAN ARCHERY CHAMPIONSHIPS 2021Semifinal ResultsRecurve MenIndia team just escaped an upset by beating #Bangladesh in shoot-offCompound WomenIndia team lost to Iran 🇮🇷 and will play for bronze against 🇰🇿No Brainer | We play SKorea 🇰🇷 in Recurve Final ASIAN ARCHERY CHAMPIONSHIPS 2021Semifinal Results Recurve MenIndia team just escaped an upset by beating #Bangladesh in shoot-offCompound WomenIndia team lost to Iran 🇮🇷 and will play for bronze against 🇰🇿No Brainer | We play SKorea 🇰🇷 in Recurve Final#AsianArchery https://t.co/V6RdONdVEV

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also read: Compound archers assure India of medal at Asian Archery Championships

Edited by Anantaajith Ra