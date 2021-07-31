"Braveheart": Indians salute Atanu Das for impressive Olympic Archery performance

Atanu Das bowed out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after losing to Japanese archer Takaharu Furukawa in the pre-quarterfinals stage. It was a thrilling five setter but despite a brave effort, Atanu fell short against the 2012 London Games silver medallist.

Fans poured in their appreciation for the tremendous effort put in by Atanu Das. His terrific effort against Japan's Furukawa was not enough as he came up short and was defeated 6-4 by his Asian opponent.

The Indian archer once again came from behind to tie the game going into Set 5. However, he couldn't repeat his heroics as he lost out to the Japanese archer after losing ground on the second last shot of the match. Here's what happened during the contest.

Atanu Das comes up short against Furukawa

Atanu Das was coming into the game after a big result against Oh Jin-Hyek. He has been impressive in his approach and has looked extremely calm and composed under pressure. He brought in the same confidence against Furukawa.

Atanu's slow start meant that the first set went to the Japanese archer. However, he started to pick up the pace from the second set. He was unlucky not to win the second set as his opponent shot a 10 with the final arrow of the round. The two archers ended the set on level terms, leaving Atanu to chase the match.

Das scored two consecutive 10's in the third set and despite his opponent coming close, Atanu won the round to level things up. The two archers played out another tie in the 4th, taking things into the final set.

Das had previously proven that he thrives under pressure. However, Furukawa's experience came in handy as he narrowly edged past the Indian to take a win in the fifth set to win the game 6-4.

Fans react to Atanu Das' brave heart performance

Indian fans have been extremely impressed by Atanu Das' brilliant performance at the Olympics. They poured in with their messages of love and appreciation for the brilliant display by Atanu. He defeated two Olympic medalists in his journey to the pre-quarters, and put on a great show against another silver medalist. Here's how Twitter reacted to Atanu's defeat:

My blood pressure starts racing just watching the archery competition. Can’t even imagine the kind of steel required to hold your nerve in a high pressure contest at the Olympics. Hard luck Atanu Das. That was a real close contest. — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) July 31, 2021

#Archery : Atanu Das goes down fighting to London Olympic medalist Takaharu Furukawa 4-6 in Pre-QF.

Earlier Atanu had got the better of London Olympic Gold medalist Oh Jin-hyek in Pre-QF.

Thats END of Indian challenge in Archery. #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/XPrasLnGmL — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 31, 2021

One bad target in final set and Atanu Das lost in #Archery after a great fight. — CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) July 31, 2021

So close yet so far, Atanu goes down against Japan's Takahura with the score 4-6. Well fought battle between the two players. Hard luck, Atanu Das. #Archery — JC (@jc_writes_) July 31, 2021

#TokyoOlympics



Well Played Atanu Das 👍



Proud of You



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) July 31, 2021

#Archery: Atanu Das out of the competition after losing in the 1/8 elimination. An 8 in the last set cost him big time. Had a very good chance. #Olympics — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 31, 2021

😞



Takaharu wins final set 27-26, by the barest of margins to beat Atanu Das. Hard luck. #archery — Ujwal (@UjwalKS) July 31, 2021

#Archery : Atanu Das has lost his match against Furukawa by just 1 point. Furukawa takes final set by 27-26. He wins 6-4.



Indian archery campaign comes to an end.#TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics — Mukesh Srivastwa (@marvelousmukesh) July 31, 2021

Atanu Das goes down against London Olympics silver medalist Furokawa Takaharu by 4-6 scoreline. in men's individual archery quarterfinals.#Archery https://t.co/8UNIbPUNex — 𝕬𝖓𝖐𝖎𝖙 🏳️‍🌈 (@outof22yards) July 31, 2021

