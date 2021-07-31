"Braveheart": Indians salute Atanu Das for impressive Olympic Archery performance

Atanu Das bowed out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after losing to Japanese archer Takaharu Furukawa in the pre-quarterfinals stage. It was a thrilling five setter but despite a brave effort, Atanu fell short against the 2012 London Games silver medallist.
Fans poured in their appreciation for the tremendous effort put in by Atanu Das. His terrific effort against Japan's Furukawa was not enough as he came up short and was defeated 6-4 by his Asian opponent.
The Indian archer once again came from behind to tie the game going into Set 5. However, he couldn't repeat his heroics as he lost out to the Japanese archer after losing ground on the second last shot of the match. Here's what happened during the contest.
Atanu Das comes up short against Furukawa
Atanu Das was coming into the game after a big result against Oh Jin-Hyek. He has been impressive in his approach and has looked extremely calm and composed under pressure. He brought in the same confidence against Furukawa.
Atanu's slow start meant that the first set went to the Japanese archer. However, he started to pick up the pace from the second set. He was unlucky not to win the second set as his opponent shot a 10 with the final arrow of the round. The two archers ended the set on level terms, leaving Atanu to chase the match.
Das scored two consecutive 10's in the third set and despite his opponent coming close, Atanu won the round to level things up. The two archers played out another tie in the 4th, taking things into the final set.
Das had previously proven that he thrives under pressure. However, Furukawa's experience came in handy as he narrowly edged past the Indian to take a win in the fifth set to win the game 6-4.
Fans react to Atanu Das' brave heart performance
Indian fans have been extremely impressed by Atanu Das' brilliant performance at the Olympics. They poured in with their messages of love and appreciation for the brilliant display by Atanu. He defeated two Olympic medalists in his journey to the pre-quarters, and put on a great show against another silver medalist. Here's how Twitter reacted to Atanu's defeat: