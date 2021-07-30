Olympics 2021 archery: Deepika Kumari beats Ksenia Perova in thrilling shoot-off, to meet South Korea's An San in quarterfinals

Deepika Kumari stormed into the quarterfinals of the women’s individual archery event at the Olympics 2021. The Indian archer staved off a stiff challenge from Russian Olympic Committee archer Ksenia Perova in the pre-quarterfinals on Friday.

After the duo were deadlocked at 5-5, Deepika Kumari prevailed 10-7 in the shoot-off. Deepika Kumari will meet Korea's An San in the quarterfinals. With the wind blowing at close to 10kmph, the conditions proved to be an obstacle for the archers. It was a topsy-turvy game with Deepika eventually coming out on top.

Read: "Superstar": Indians hail Atanu Das after he defeats two-time Olympic champion from South Korea in archery shootout

How the match started for Deepika Kumari

Deepika Kumari took the lead in no time, with her second arrow of the match hitting the bulls eye. With Perova only managing a 7 in her third shot, Deepika looked favorite to run away with the contest.

The Russian archer restored parity in the second set, courtesy of a poor finish by Deepika, with scores of 9-8-10 while Deepika was only able to manage 10-9 and a below-par 7 in the third arrow.

The World No. 1 and her coach went into an animated discussion and Deepika bounced back in style in the third with a 10 in her first shot, in reply to Perova’s 9. The Indian held on to a one-point lead to go 4-2 up.

Deepika Kumari stuttered before wrapping up a tense game

Needing a win to wrap up the match and storm into the quarterfinals, Deepika Kumari fluffed a golden opportunity in the fourth set, only managing to score 9 off the third arrow when she needed a 10. Both players shared the spoils of the fourth set with an identical score of 26.

Also Read: India at Olympics 2021 archery: Historic win for India as Atanu Das beats Olympic gold medallist Jin-Hyek

The bad shot seemed to have been playing on Deepika’s mind as she started the fifth set with a horrid score of 7 after a long hold and release. Deepika Kumari looked indecisive with the release and, with time running out, the Indian archer settled for a below-par score.

The recovery from a poor first shot was difficult as Perova scored 9-10-9 with Deepika Kumari managing 7-10-8 to take the match to a shoot-off.

However, in the shoot-off, Perova’s lack of consistency did her in while Deepika Kumari overcame nerves to beat Perova and storm into the quarterfinals.

After the match, Deepika Kumari admitted to being nervous. She told World Archery:

"I am nervous. It is difficult but I am trying my best. I need to focus on myself. It's going to get tougher and tougher and I have to fight."

Also Read: List of Indian athletes who can still win a medal at Olympics 2021 (29 July)

Edited by Diptanil Roy