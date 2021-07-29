List of Indian athletes who can still win a medal at Olympics 2021 (29 July)

The 127-member Indian contingent is still awaiting its second medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Mirabai Chanu gave team India a fantastic start after securing a silver medal in weightlifting on day 1.

However, the Indian athletes have struggled to make it count since. After some of India's best sportsmen crashed out empty-handed, the onus now lies on the rest of the athletes to bring laurels to the nation. With a few top athletes yet to start their campaign, India can still hope for a rich medal haul.

Indians who can still win a medal at the Olympics 2021

Here's a quick peek at the Indian athletes who still have a great shot at an Olympic medal.

1. Boxing

Pooja Rani is only 1 win away from securing a medal

With India's legend MC Mary Kom crashing out of what could be her last Olympics, the baton now lies in the hands of Lovlina Bogohain, Pooja Rani and Satish Kumar to do the country proud. The three champion boxers have made their way to the quarter-finals and are only one victory away from assuring themselves at least a bronze at the summer games.

Lovlina Borgohain was the first Indian pugilist to enter the top eight at the Tokyo Olympics. She will now be up against two-time world champion Chen Nien-chin (Chinese Taipei) on Friday.

The Olympic debutant Pooja Rani will fight the Rio bronze medalist Li Qian of China.

Satish Kumar is India's latest entrant into the boxing quarters. He will square off against Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov on Sunday.

2. Badminton

PV Sindhu is one of India's brightest medal prospects

Rio silver medalist PV Sindhu certainly enters every match shouldering the hopes and expectations of 1.3 billion Indians. Ranked seventh in the world, Sindhu will hope to change the color of her previous medal to gold this year.

PV Sindhu will play her quarter-final clash against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Friday. Yamaguchi is ranked fifth in the world, two places above India's Sindhu. However, the Indian commands a better head to head record against the Japanese.

3. Men's Hockey Team

Indian hockey team will look to regain their long-lost crown

Once the undisputed kings of field hockey, team India will certainly look to regain their long-lost crown at this year's Olympic Games.

Even after suffering a humiliating 7-1 loss against rivals Australia, team India bounced back strongly and won the rest of their three games in an otherwise difficult group. While India has already progressed to the next round, their opponent is yet to be decided, pending the results of the standings of the other groups.

4. Wrestling

Vinesh Phogat will certainly aim for Gold

The sport of wrestling has always been a strong point for India. The country has had multiple Olympic champions in the past, and would certainly hope for some brilliant performances this year too.

Vinesh Phogat leads India's medal hopes at the Olympics this year. After crashing out of Rio 2016 due to an injury, Phogat seems determined to make it all count this time around. She's a certain gold medal prospect for India.

Bajrang Punia, another champion who has a great shot at a gold, will compete in the men's 65kg category. Ravi Dahiya could be another surprise package for India at Olympics 2021.

Both Vinesh and Bajrang are yet to start their Tokyo Olympics campaign.

5. Shooting

India's shooting medal hopes now lie in the hands of Manu Bhaker

Shooting seemed to be India's strongest sport at the beginning of the Olympics this year, but it soon turned into a disappointment for the entire nation. Even though all the athletes gave it their best, the results simply didn't go India's way.

India's last hope in shooting resides in the 19-year old Manu Bhaker. After crashing out of multiple events already, this is India's final chance to secure a medal in shooting.

Manu Bhaker has made it to the qualification rapid round of the women's 25m pistol event. If she qualifies, she will aim for a medal in the final.

6. Archery

Deepika Kumari is currently ranked #1 in the world

World #1 Deepika Kumari is India's biggest medal hope at the Tokyo Olympics. With nine gold, 12 silver & seven bronze medals across various world championships, the only thing that seems missing in Deepika's glory is an Olympic medal.

Atanu Das is India's latest medal prospect in men's archery. He knocked out Korean legend Oh Jinhyek in a thrilling 1/16 eliminations encounter. A win away from the quarters, Atanu will use all his experience to make the opportunity count.

7. Javelin Throw

Neeraj Chopra would be throwing the Javelin, aiming for the glittering Gold this time

Neeraj Chopra shoulders all of India's hopes in the men's javelin throw event. The world no.4 is one of the brightest medal prospects for India.

India's medal tally at the last 3 Olympics:

Rio Olympics, 2016: 2 Medals (1 Silver + 1 Bronze)

London Olympics, 2012: 6 Medals (2 Silver + 4 Bronze)

Beijing Olympics, 2008: 3 Medals (1 Gold + 2 Bronze)

Can team India better their previous Olympic performances and secure multiple medals this year? With multiple athletes still very much in the fray, chances are certainly bright!

