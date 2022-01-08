Jyothi Surekha Vennam eyes Asian Games medal, wants to compete in maximum upcoming tournaments

Indian Compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam is competing at the ongoing NTPC National Ranking Archery Tournament in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. She has expressed her elation in returning to the field.

Top archers from across the country are competing in their respective categories at the archery tournament. There are three categories each for the archers in both Recurve as well as Compound event - Sub-junior (Boys and Girls), Junior (Men and Women) and Senior (Men and Women).

The 25-year-old compound archer stated that the tournament will serve as a steady beginning to the year for those eyeing a gold medal at the Asian Games.

Surekha has been in intense form for the past couple of years. She has clinched seven World Cup medals and six World championship medals in recent times.

Meanwhile, World Championship triple silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam overcame a Korean challenge in a dramatic finale. She was declared the gold medal winner at the women's compound individual event at the Asian Archery Championships.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam speaks about her upcoming tournaments:

Jyothi Surekha Vennam is back on the field after a nearly two-month long break. The ace archer stated that it is very important for her to compete in as many archery competitions as possible.

The 25-year-old will compete at the upcoming World Cup in Turkey, Korea, Paris and Columbia. She will also compete in the World Games as well as the mega event Asian Games later this year.

Amidst all these prestigious events lined up for the athletes, a sudden spike in the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 is affecting normalcy once again. It is posing a threat to the course of future events.

"With the specific objective of winning an Asian Games gold, I feel it is imperative for me to compete in as many events as possible even as the pandemic threat looms large. For us, the first major is the World Cup Stage I in Turkey this April followed by Korea, Paris and Columbia, then we have the World Games in the USA in July followed by the Asian Games," said Jyothi Surekha Vennam to the Hindu.

Edited by Diptanil Roy