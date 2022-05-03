Khelo India University Games 2021: Archer Tarun Dixit and team bag silver medal in men's compound archery event, hopes to fetch job under sports quota

Archer Tarun Dixit and his teammates, representing Maharshi Dayanand University, fell short in a hard-fought battle in the summit clash against Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya on Saturday (April 30). They had to settle for a silver medal in the men's compound archery event at the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2021 (KIUG).

Platforms like Khelo India University Games aim to revive the sporting culture in India at the grassroots level by building a strong framework for all sporting disciplines in India. KIUG has helped India discover athletes who have the potential to represent the country globally.

After going down 221-225 in the finals, Tarun Dixit said:

"It was good to reach the final, but I would've been happier if we won the gold. But this is part of the game and next time we will try our level best to win a gold. Through this silver medal, I could look to apply for jobs. There are a lot of sports quota jobs in the defence services, so I could apply there."

Archer Tarun Dixit wants to represent India and win medals

Tarun, who is not very academically inclined, feels archery has shown him a career path. The archer's father, who works as a bike mechanic, has always supported Tarun's interest in the sport.

Speaking about the same, Tarun Dixit said:

“I reckon I am an average student anyway and didn't have much interest in academics but since I have been doing well in archery, I believe I can make it my career option. My parents are happy and they want me to do something with total focus. They have stood by me and have ensured I get everything I need to do well."

He added:

“My parents keep telling me to put all my heart into archery and practice the sport properly. They keep me motivated to chase my biggest dream to represent India and win a medal for my country."

Also read: Khelo India University Games 2021: Weightlifter Ann Mariya MT wins gold, says there is no other sport she would rather be doing

Edited by Ritwik Kumar