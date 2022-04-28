Khelo India University Games 2021: Weightlifter Ann Mariya MT wins gold, says there is no other sport she would rather be doing

Weightlifter Ann Mariya MT, representing Mangalore University, shattered the clean and jerk national record in the women's (+87 kg) category to win a gold medal at the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2021 (KIUG) on Wednesday (April 27).

Ann Mariya lifted a record 230 kg, to finish atop the podium (Snatch 101 kg + Clean and jerk 129 kg) at the KIUG 2021. The 24-year-old also lifted 129 kg to break Manpreet Kaur's clean and jerk record (128 kg), which she registered at the National Championships earlier this year.

Although Mariya missed out on equaling her national record in the combined (231 kg) set at the National Championships, she was delighted to have bettered her personal best score in the clean and jerk.

Speaking about her gold medal win at KIUG 2021, Mariya said:

"I had taken part in the senior nationals before coming to KIUG 2021. After the nationals, I was feeling a little down because I had injured my shoulder and I was unable to do much. I was not expecting myself to achieve this result today but I am extremely proud of my efforts."

"No other job I would rather be doing": Khelo India University Games 2021 gold medalist Ann Mariya

Weightlifter Ann Mariya, who started her sporting career in powerlifting, was later persuaded by her mother to take up weightlifting to reduce weight. Mariya was completely absorbed by the sport In no time and started to train rigorously. The 24-year-old's parents left no stone unturned to help her take up weightlifting.

Speaking about her journey, Mariya said:

"I started going to training every day and worked hard. Weightlifting is what I fell in love with and there is no other sport or job I would rather be doing."

She added:

"My mother was a weightlifter in her prime but there was no support back then. I consider her and my father, who is a rickshaw puller, as my inspiration, as they support me in every way they can."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar