"Like husband, like wife": Twitter salutes Deepika Kumari after she follows up on Atanu Das' shoot-off win

World No.1 archer Deepika Kumari got India's Day 8 campaign at the Tokyo Olympics off to a fantastic start. She rose to the occasion as she held her nerves to defeat Ksenia Perova, of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), in a thrilling shoot-off. In what was a nail-biting contest, the two archers went back and forth to win two sets each at the end of five sets, with one ending in a tie. Here's a round-up of Kumari's pre-quarterfinal encounter with Perova.
Deepika Kumari starts with a bang
Kumari didn't allow the weight of expectation to affect her. She looked focused on making it to the quarterfinal. And the Indian started the contest with a sensational win in set one.
The second set went to Perova as Deepika shot a low seven with her third arrow. The World No.1 however responded in style to win set three. The back and forth in the fourth set resulted in a tie. A win in the fifth set would have sealed Kumari's victory, but the Russian managed to win it, taking the contest to a shoot-off.
Like her husband, Atanu Das, on Thursday, Kumari kept her calm in the shoot-off. Perova scored a seven, which made things easy for the Indian. Deepika kept her composure and scored a perfect 10 to take the win and book her place in the quarterfinals.
Twitter reacts to Deepika Kumari's brilliance
Fans poured in with congratulatory messages for Deepika Kumari. She could be on her way to winning India its first medal in archery.