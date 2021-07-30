"Like husband, like wife": Twitter salutes Deepika Kumari after she follows up on Atanu Das' shoot-off win

World No.1 archer Deepika Kumari got India's Day 8 campaign at the Tokyo Olympics off to a fantastic start. She rose to the occasion as she held her nerves to defeat Ksenia Perova, of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), in a thrilling shoot-off. In what was a nail-biting contest, the two archers went back and forth to win two sets each at the end of five sets, with one ending in a tie. Here's a round-up of Kumari's pre-quarterfinal encounter with Perova.

Deepika Kumari starts with a bang

Kumari didn't allow the weight of expectation to affect her. She looked focused on making it to the quarterfinal. And the Indian started the contest with a sensational win in set one.

The second set went to Perova as Deepika shot a low seven with her third arrow. The World No.1 however responded in style to win set three. The back and forth in the fourth set resulted in a tie. A win in the fifth set would have sealed Kumari's victory, but the Russian managed to win it, taking the contest to a shoot-off.

Like her husband, Atanu Das, on Thursday, Kumari kept her calm in the shoot-off. Perova scored a seven, which made things easy for the Indian. Deepika kept her composure and scored a perfect 10 to take the win and book her place in the quarterfinals.

Twitter reacts to Deepika Kumari's brilliance

Fans poured in with congratulatory messages for Deepika Kumari. She could be on her way to winning India its first medal in archery.

In windy, overcast conditions, under pressure shooting last in a tiebreaker, Deepika Kumari hits the bullseye.

That doesn't happen often with her but great job in eking out a win over Russian Ksenia Perova. Into the #olympics quarterfinals she goes #archery #Tokyo2020 — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) July 30, 2021

Deepika Kumari reaches Quarter-Finals after winning against Ksenia perova 6-5 in Women's Individual Archery. Wish her Great Luck for the QF#TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/fC93JZnDs3 — Abhisek Nayak (@abhisshn) July 30, 2021

Deepika Kumari finishes 9th in ranking rounds with a score of 663



She will face Bhutan's Karma, (who scored 616 in ranking rounds) in round of 32.



Hoping a medal😊❤️ pic.twitter.com/fyCJh8CPhw — Anshu (@Lackadaisical75) July 23, 2021

India's Deepika Kumari has booked her place in the Quarter-Finals of #Archery



The QF match will start at 1130 AM#DeepikaKumari #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/jLiJQKeXdq — ishan (@imishan12) July 30, 2021

Yaayyyyyy …Eye opened with the win of Deepika kumari ( archery)..🇮🇳🇮🇳😍 .. tie breaker arrow was the game changer it was full 10 and the game was done and won ❤️@Olympics @WeAreTeamIndia — 🇮🇳Tweety🇮🇳 (@Mini_Tripathii) July 30, 2021

Archer Deepika Kumari wins her 1/8 Eliminations shoot-off to enter Women's Singles quarters. — Maj Gen Panwar B S🇮🇳 (@GenPanwar) July 30, 2021

Congratulations #DeepikaKumari in #Tokyo2020 #Olympics for winning 1/8 round against PEROVA Ksenia from Russia. She was ahead of you in the qualification round. Yes, you can do it. Go for it... Good luck for quarter finals!!#IndiaTodayAtOlympics #IndiaAtTokyo2020 — Jatin Pandya (@jvpandya) July 30, 2021

