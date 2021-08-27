2021 Paralympics: Rakesh Kumar of the Indian archery squad finishes in 3rd place in the men's compound individual ranking event

Indian para-archer Rakesh Kumar put up a scintillating performance to finish third in the men's compound Individual event. His compatriot Shyam Sundar Swami finished 21st in the ranking round of the men's compound Individual event at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Rakesh scored 699 points, the same as second position holder Iranian Biabani Ramezan. Meanwhile, the Chinese He Zhiao finished on top with 705 points. All the top three para-archers ended the ranking round with their personal best score.

On the other hand, Vivek Chikara finished 10th with 609 points, while his compatriot scored 600 points to finish 21st in the men's Recurve Individual ranking round.

The Indian archery men's team started their Paralympics campaign on Friday.

RAKESH KUMAR IN TOP THREE #Archery



In a phenomenal performance in rankings round Indian Rakesh Kumar is placed at third place.



Compound Men

Rakesh | 699 | Rk3 (PB)

Shyam | 682 | Rk21



Recurve Men

Vivek | 609 | Rk10

Harvinder | 600 | Rk21



Mixed Team

1370 | Rk6#ParaArchery pic.twitter.com/nL7bTArVId — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) August 27, 2021

Men's Compound Individual archery event:

First half:

Indian archer Rakesh Kumar scored a solid 59 after the first six arrows, while Shyam Sundar scored a 55 from the same number of shots during the first 1st half.

Rakesh Kumar scored 57 points from the second end, while Shyam Sundar got three 10's followed by three 9's and moved up the rankings table. They had 116 and 112 points, respectively.

Rakesh moved into the top five, with a brilliant 59 and 55 points from the next six arrows while Shyam was placed in the 28th position.

Shyam scored 57 points and moved four places upwards in the fourth set while Rakesh Kumar scored 58 points and slipped to 6th.

Rakesh Kumar broke into the top 5 once again with a score of 58 from the 5th set. Shyman Sundar scored 56 points and slipped to 28th place after the fifth set of arrows.

By the end of the first half Rakesh scored 57 points from the final set to finish 8th in the first half of the ranking event. Whereas, Shyman Sundar climbed two spots and ends the half at 26th rank, having scored 57 points from the last six.

He Zhiao of China finished first with 352 points while Iran's Manshaezadeh Alisina and Biabani Ramezan secured themselves second and third positions with scores of 351 and 350 by the end of the first round.

Men's compound individual archery (first half)

Second half:

Rakesh Kumar scored 116 points from the first 12 arrows of the second half, while Shyam Sundar scored 115 points. They were placed in the 5th and 23rd positions, respectively.

After 60 of 72 Arrows, Rakesh stormed into the the top three with a score of 582, while Shyam Sunder was placed 22 with 567 points on the board.

At the end of the 5th set, Rakesh maintained his 3rd position while Shyam Sundar was placed in 19th position with 642 and 626 points respectively.

By the end of 72 arrows, Rakesh scored 699 points, the same as second position holder Iranian Biabani Ramezan. Meanwhile, the Chinese He Zhiao finished on top with 705 points. All the top three para-archers ended the ranking round with their best personal scores.

Men's Recurve Individual archery event:

First half:

Harvinder Singh and Chikara Vivek scored 45 and 41 points, respectively, after the first set of six arrows while competing in the Individual Recurve Open event.

During the next set, Harvinder and Vivek showed a massive improvement in their targets. They managed a score of 52 and 53 points respectively.

With constant improvement in the targets, Harvinder Singh, moved to the 4th place in the charts after scoring 57 points from the third set of six arrows. Chikara Vivek hits successive 9's and a couple of 8's to find himself 20th place in the list.

After 24 of 72 Arrows and a miserable score of 43 Harvinder slipped to 15th place while Vivek moved up three places to 17th spot.

In the next set, Vivek was placed 13th with 52 points from the penultimate six arrows in the first half. Harvinder Singh lost his rhythm as he managed only 49 points and slipped to 16th rank.

After 36 of 72 Arrows, Russian Paralympic Committee's Tsydendorzhiev Bato and Smirnov Kirril were placed on top with scores of 324 and 319 respectively while the Chinese archer Zhao Lixue was placed third with a score of 319.

Men's recurve individual archery event (first half)

Second half:

Harvinder Singh and Chikara Vivek scored 52,46 and 48,52 points in their next two sets of the second half. They dropped to 14th and 15th spots on the list.

Chikara Vivek got 108 points from the next 12 arrows and moved upwards to 11th place, while Harvinder Singh slipped to 21st place, having scored only 94 points from his 12 arrows.

In the 5th set, Vivek stood in 12th position while Harvinder was placed 21st.

By the end of the rankings event, Iranian Rahimi Gholamreza finished first with a score of 644, whereas Zhao Lixue finished second with 639. Smirnov Kirill scored 632 to find a third place finish in the men's recurve ranking round.

Also read: 2021 Paralympics: Paddler Bhavina Patel cruises into the quarterfinals

Edited by Diptanil Roy