2021 Paralympics: Paddler Bhavina Patel cruises into the quarterfinals

Indian paddler Bhavina Patel beat Joyce de Oliveira of Brazil in Tokyo. Bhavina 3-0 in the women's singles class 4 Round of 16 match on Friday saw her display some exciting brand of table tennis. She exhibited dominant gameplay to defeat World No. 8 Joyce de Oliveira of Brazil in straight games, 12-10, 13-11, 11-6.
Bhavina made a stunning start to the knockout stage match. She came from behind to win the first game 12-10.
Bhavina was trailing in the second game as well, but once again revived to tie the score at 10-10 and eventually aced it to take a 2-0 lead in the match.The Indian paddler was down 7-10 but saved all three game points to seal the game 13-11.
The Brazilian took an initial three-point lead in the third game, but Bhavina stormed through the rest of the game to win 11-6.
Bhavina Patel defeated Joyce Oliveira 3-0 to move into the quarterfinals of the 2021 Paralympics.
Bhavina Patel will face World No. 2 Serbian Peric Rankovic Borislava in the quarterfinals. She will want to keep her calm and focus on the game like she did against her Brazilian opponent.
Bhavina Patel's quarterfinal match details:
Bhavina will be playing her quarterfinals match against defending champion Peric Rankovic Borislava of Serbia later on Friday. Bhavina's match is scheduled for 3:50pm (IST).
Bhavina Patel's compatriot Sonalben bows out:
Sonalben tasted defeat in both her group stage matches and therefore failed to qualify for the knockout matches after losing to South Korea's Lee Mi-gyu on Thursday.
Indian Para table tennis player Sonalben Patel went down fighting against South Korea's Lee Mi-gyu 1-3 in her second Tokyo Paralympic Group D match on Thursday. The result meant she would not qualify for the Round of 16.
Sonalben had earlier suffered a 2-3 defeat against China's Li Qian in her opening Group D match in the women's singles class 3 on Wednesday. The World No. 4 won the five-game stunner (9-11, 11-3, 15-17, 11-7, 11-4) in 36 minutes.
