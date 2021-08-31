2021 Paralympics: Rakesh Kumar bows out after losing hard-fought quarterfinal match against China's Al Xinliang

Rakesh Kumar bowed out of the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics after he lost to Al Xinliang of China in the men's singles compound archery quarterfinals match on Tuesday.

Rakesh marked an exit in an intensely fought battle against Xinliang. None of the players shot under 9 points and the scoreline at the end of the match was 143-145.

Match description:

Rakesh started with a 29 but China’s Ai XinLiang answered it with a perfect 30.It was 28 points for Rakesh Kumar at the second end and a 29 from China’s Ai made it a thrilling contest. With a scoreline of 59-57 in favor of China, Rakesh desperately needed a comeback.

It was a neck and neck competition between Rakesh Kumar and Al Xinliang. After 12 arrows, a two-point deficit for Rakesh seemed like a very difficult turn around. Finally, a third end 29 from Rakesh helped him reduce the deficit to one point at 86-87, as China scored 28.

In the fourth end, Rakesh scored 28 points but China’s Ai replyed with a 29. Towards the end of the match, China continued the lead with three arrows remaining. The score was tied at 29-29 at the fifth end. A score of 143-145 after the last three arrows cost Rakesh his semifinal berth.

Rakesh Kumar's 1/8 elimination match against Slovakia Marecak Marian:

Rakesh Kumar defeated Marian Marecak of Slovakia 140-137 in the 1/8 elimination round of men's compound archery at the 2021 Paralympics.

In the first arrow of the first end (six arrows) an eight pegged Rakesh back in this match in the early stages. He then scored a couple of 9's to finish his first round with 26. Marecak, had the advantage early on with a score of 10 and a few 9's, and targeted 28 to finish the first end.

Rakesh made a strong start to the second end with a 10, he followed it up with an 8 and a 9. Marecak was all up for the challenge, as he started off with a 10 as well, only to follow it up with a 9 and an 8. Both the athletes finished with 27 points. After the second end, Rakesh trailed 2 points the Slovakian 53-55.

Rakesh Kumar beats Marian Marecak of #SLO in the 1/8 elimination round of #ParaArchery - Men's Compound Open and qualifies for the quarterfinals of the event.



He will be facing Ai Xinliang of #CHN today at 8:34 AM#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/mMao0TlEip — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 31, 2021

Rakesh targeted a hat trick of 9's, to recover from a 2-point deficit to a 1-point lead. Marian Marecak scored two 8's and a 9 to finish with 25, as compared to Rakesh's 28.

Rakesh hit two consecutive bullseyes and finished with a 10 at the fourth end. Marecak, on the other hand, bagged in a couple of 9's and a 10 to finish with 28 giving Rakesh a 3-point advantage.

Rakesh Kumar is through to the quarterfinal of the men's compound archery

Marecak started off well, but Kumar fought back to clinch that quarter-final berth. Rakesh Kumar won the round with a total of 140 against Marian Marecak's 137.

Also read: Paralympic 2021: Sumit Antil breaks world records thrice in six attempts to win javelin throw gold medal

Edited by Diptanil Roy