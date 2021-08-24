Paralympian Rakesh Kumar: From trying to end his life to being India's best compound archer

Indian para-archer Rakesh Kumar has emerged as the best in the country in open compound archery over the last few years. Rakesh is the first Indian para-archer to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics and is an inspiration to millions of people.

In 2009, Rakesh met with a devastating accident that resulted in him being bed-ridden for over six months. The car he was traveling in plunged into a ravine after skidding off the road. Unable to walk after the accident and with his family’s meagre income stretched to the limit, Rakesh felt helpless and attempted suicide as many as three times. But he had something else chosen for him, maybe becoming India's best para-archer.

Between 2009 and 2014, Rakesh endured tremendous emotional turmoil following the accident. Having aged parents at home, Rakesh was also worried about the financial condition of the household.

Rakesh Kumar's introduction to sports

Rakesh was not only wheelchair-bound, but also overweight. He ran a small roadside shop in his hometown Katra to make ends meet. That's when a coach spotted him. The coach felt Rakesh had strong arms and should give archery a try. Rakesh soon tried his hand at the sport and was hooked on to it in no time and also saw it as an avenue to support his family.

Rakesh is currently ranked 10th in the world and has emerged as the best in the country in open compound archery. In 2018, Rakesh and his team clinched a gold medal in the team competition at the European Circuit 2nd leg. Then in 2019, he bagged a bronze in the mixed team event at the 5th Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament.

Rakesh Kumar's Paralympics dream

Rakesh has had top-10 finishes in the international tournaments that he has competed in so far. His consistent performances helped him qualify for the Paralympics and is considered India's best medal hope in compound archery.

He aims to give his 100 percent rather than thinking about the medal at the Tokyo Games. Rakesh, while talking to the media said:

“I am not thinking of a medal – God willing, it will happen. What I am more bothered about is my performance. I will be happy if I manage to give my 100 per cent but fail to win a medal. However, I will be very disappointed if I fail to give my best performance in Tokyo,” says Rakesh.

Rakesh looks up to legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar as his idol. If Rakesh manages a podium finish in Tokyo, then he desires to meet cricket legend on his return from the Japanese capital.

