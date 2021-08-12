When and where to watch the Paralympics 2020 in India? Dates, Timings [IST]

Having had its most successful campaign at the Olympics 2021, the Indian contingent is now all set to compete at the Paralympics in Tokyo. A total of 54 athletes will be representing India at the Paralympics, making it the largest-ever contingent to feature in the Para Games in national history.

The Indian team will be led by Rio gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu at the opening ceremony. The Tamil Nadu resident will be competing in the high jump T63 event at the Paralympics. He will be hoping to add another gold to his tally and cement his place as one of the best para-athletes in India.

Devendra Jhajharia is another para-athlete to keep a close eye on at the Paralympics. The javelin thrower is the only Indian to win two gold medals at the Para Games and will once again be one of the favorites for the top podium finish in the Javelin throw F46 event.

Ahead of the Paralympic Games, here are a few details about the event which is to be held in Tokyo.

When are the Paralympic Games?

The Paralympics are scheduled to take place from August 24 to September 5 in Tokyo. A total of 540 events will take place in 22 different sports at the Paralympics. Badminton and taekwondo are the newly-introduced sports at the Games in Tokyo.

Hear from PCI Secretary General Sh. Gursharan Singh how we ensured mental wellbeing of #TeamIndia Para-athletes during uncertainties brought on by the pandemic; ensuring they're rearing to go for #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics!#Praise4Para #StrongerTogether #Cheer4India #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/FnbtdiYNhB — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 4, 2021

Where to watch the Paralympics in India?

The Paralympic Committee of India gave Eurosport India the official broadcasting rights of the Paralympics in India. This will be the first time that Eurosports will cover a multi-sport event in India.

The telecast for the Paralympics will start with the archery event on August 27. Eurosport’s localized coverage of the Paralympics in India will also include inspiring stories about para-athletes. Their journey from all adversities to representing the nation at the quadrennial event will definitely be a big motivation for many para-athletes in India.

The Paralympic action will also be telecast on DD Sports in India.

