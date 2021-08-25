Vivek Chikara's journey from a horrendous  accident in 2017 to representing India at the Paralympics 2021

Vivek Chikara will be part of the Indian archery quintet at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021, where the Meerut resident will look to repeat his exploits from international competitions.

It's a future that Vivek never envisioned when he was working as an executive in a private firm. However, his life changed after a horrendous accident in 2017.

Know Your Para Athlete



Vivek Chikara is an Indian para archer who hails from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He took up archery🏹 at the age of 27, and in his short career spanning only three years, he has achieved incredible feats.#Cheer4India #Praise4Para #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/pwcU09dhnK — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 11, 2021

Vivek Chikara's entry into archery

Vivek Chikara held a secure job and was set to marry his long-time girlfriend later that year. He was on his way back home from a New Year's party when his motorcycle was struck by a speeding truck, causing him grievous leg injuries. Owing to the extent of damage caused by the accident, the doctors decided to amputate his left leg. The incident left him bedridden for four months.

However, life gave Vivek a second chance. He spotted an advertisement from Gurukul Prabhat Academy in Meerut, and from there on, there was no looking back for him. He was introduced to the sport by former Olympian Satyadev Prasad. In an interview with TOI, Chikara said:

"I was bed-ridden for four months and wondering about my future when I saw a newspaper advertisement one day, which said that interested sportspersons could join the Gurukul Prabhat Academy in Meerut."

Vivek Chikara's story of determination

Not long after getting into the sport, Vivek knew that he had a bright future ahead. However, his company was not willing to compensate time for his practice, so he decided to quit and focus full-time on archery.

As bold as the move may sound, Vivek's income has stopped since then. He's not aided by any of the government schemes and has to spend his own money to compete in the sport. After booking his place at the Paralympics, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) recommended his name to the sports ministry.

Vivek Chikara's rise to being one of the best archers in India

Despite starting off with archery late in his career, the Indian has been splendid on the international stage, and his rise to the top has been nothing short of inspirational.

He won a gold medal at the Asian Para Archery Championships in 2019. Vivek defeated China's Sijun Wang 7-1 in the final to win his first international gold. He secured his place at the Tokyo Paralympics after finishing ninth in the World Championships in 2019.

Meet Vivek Chikara, another Indian Para Archer



His left leg had to be amputated due to an accident and then he found his lost solace in Archery. He will now be representing 🇮🇳 at the #Paralympics



We wish him all the very best 💪#Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/irOMDQ4Mz1 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 22, 2021

Vivek Chikara could have easily continued with his job as an executive but his determination to be a world-class archer has proven far more rewarding.

In Tokyo, the 31-year-old will be up against the best in the world and the challenge is a formidable one. However, his ability to triumph over adversity separates him from the rest. In an interview with TOI after winning gold at the Asian Para Championships in Bangkok, Vivek Chikara said:

"Who says I am disabled? I never allowed it to become a hindrance, and this medal is proof of that. This medal will allow me to work harder towards achieving the ultimate goal of winning gold at the Tokyo Paralympics. I believe with a little help from the government in terms of funding, I can surely do better."

Vivek Chikara will participate in the men's recurve ranking round beginning on Friday, August 27 at 10:30 AM IST / 7 AM local time.

Also read: India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 1, 25th August) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, events, timings in IST and live streaming details

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee