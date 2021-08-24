India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 1, 25th August) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, events, timings in IST and live streaming details

India has sent its largest-ever contingent to the Paralympics 2021. A total of 54 athletes will represent the country in Tokyo across the next two weeks as they look to bring back the country's largest medal haul from the quadrennial event.

Two Indian athletes will be starting their medal quest on August 25 at the Paralympics 2021. Both athletes will compete in table tennis and will look to start their campaign with a victory against their respective opponents.

Sonalben Madhubhai Patel and Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel will compete in Women's Singles Class 3 and 4, respectively. They are drawn into Group D and A of the event, where they face Chinese opponents in the first match of the group stage.

Here is the list of events India will be competing in on the opening day of the Paralympics 2021.

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 1, 25th August):

Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Indian athletes will play in only one sport across two different categories on Wednesday. Here is the list:

Table Tennis

Women's Singles Class 3 (Group D) - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel (India) vs Li Qian (China), post 7:30 AM

Women's Singles Class 4 (Group A) - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (India) vs Zhou Ying (China), post 8:50 AM

India at Paralympics 2021 (Day 15, 7th August): Live Streaming Details

Eurosport India will broadcast the Paralympics 2021 for fans in India. One can also catch the live action via the discovery+ app. Moreover, DD Sports will telecast Indian athletes matches in India.

