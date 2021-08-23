Tokyo Paralympics 2021: List of all the medalists from India

The Tokyo Paralympics 2021 is set to get underway in the Japanese capital on Tuesday. Para-athletes from over 100 countries will compete against each other between August 24 and September 5.

India has been actively participating in all the events since 1968 and won a total of 12 medals at the Paralympics. Of those 12, 10 have come from athletics.

Ahead of the Tokyo Paralympics, here's a list of all the paralympic medals won by India:

1972 Heidelberg Paralympics - Murlikant Petkar [Swimming]

Murlikant Petkar created history by becoming the first Indian to win a Paralympic medal. He competed in the 50m freestyle event and completed the race in a then-world record time of 37.331s to take home India's first gold medal at the event.

1984 Stock Mandeville/New York Paralympics - Bhimrao Kesarkar [ Men's Javelin Throw]

Bhimrao Kesarkar helped India win one of its four medals at the Paralympics in 1984. He competed in the L6 javelin throw event and won a silver medal for the country.

1984 Stock Mandeville/New York Paralympics - Joginder Singh Bedi [Men's Javelin throw, Shot put, discus throw L6]

Joginder Singh Bedi is India's most successful Paralympian. The field legend won a total of three medals in a single campaign - the first person to achieve this feat. He won a bronze medal in the discus and javelin throw events and rounded up a productive campaign with a silver in the men's shot put event.

2004 Athens Paralympics - Devendra Jhajharia [Athletics]

Devendra Jhajharia grabbed headlines for the first time with his jaw-dropping performance at the 2004 Athens Games. He threw the javelin at a distance of 62.15m to break the previous record (59.77m) and secure the gold medal in the F46 javelin throw event.

2004 Athens Paralympics - Rajinder Singh Rahelu [Powerlifting]

Rajinder Singh Rahelu competed in the men's 56 kg category. He initially finished fourth in the final standings. However, he was awarded the bronze after Syria's Youseff Younes Cheik was stripped of the medal due to doping.

2012 London Paralympics - Girisha Nagarajegowda [ Athletics]

Girisha Nagarajegowda was the only medalist for India at the 2012 London Paralympics. The high jumper won the silver medal in the high jump F42 category after successfully executing a 1.74m jump in the final.

2016 Rio Paralympics - Mariyappan Thangavelu [Athletics]

India's Pride Moments - Indian National Flags raised High & Anthem Sung in Rio - Brazil Soil - Many Congratulations pic.twitter.com/fdSU4xO5hf — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) September 10, 2016

Mariyappan Thangavelu burst into the limelight after his stunning gold medal performance at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. The Salem, Tamil Nadu native cruised his way to glory after a stunning 1.89m jump.

2016 Rio Paralympics- Devendra Jhajharia [Athletics]

Devendra Jhajharia wrote his name in the history books after a stunning performance in Rio 2016. The javelin thrower executed a world record attempt of 63.97m to win his second Paralympic gold medal. He is the only Indian to have achieved this feat in Olympic and Paralympic history.

2016 Rio Paralympics - Deepa Malik [Athletics]

Deepa Malik already had a stacked resume before she made her entry into the Rio Paralympics. However, her hunger to be the best helped her write history in 2016. The Indian became the first-ever Indian woman to win a Paralympic medal when she won silver in the women's F53 shot put event.

2016 Rio Paralympics - Varun Singh Bhati [Athletics]

Vah badi soch hi toh hai, jo aasman se pare udane ka hausla deti hai. Aur yah misaal sabse satik baithati hai Para High Jumper #VarunSinghBhati par, jinhone young age mein Olympic Bronze medalist ka khitab jeetkar yah sabit kar diya ki #SochBadiTohJeetBadi @KirenRijiju @DGSAI pic.twitter.com/JXzad4z0VQ — Khelo India (@kheloindia) October 7, 2020

Varun Singh Bhati was one of the most promising prospects at the 2016 event in Rio. He had been performing brilliantly that year and carried that form into the Paralympics. The Indian rose to the occasion and executed a stunning 1.86m jump to win a bronze medal in the men's T42 high jump event.

