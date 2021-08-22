Who is Mariyappan Thangavelu? 5 things you didn't know about India's 2021 Paralympics flag bearer

All eyes will be on Mariyappan Thangavelu at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 as far as Indian interest is concerned. The reigning champion in the men's high jump will be India's flag-bearer for this year's edition of the Games.

The 26-year-old has had a long and illustrious career so far, and here's a look at five things that you probably did not know about Mariyappan Thangavelu.

#1. Mariyappan Thangavelu set a new Asian record in Rio

Mariyappan Thangavelu's gold medal-winning performance at the 2016 Rio Paralympics catapulted him to international fame.

There was plenty to appreciate about the 1.89m effort from the then 21-year-old. He was only the third Indian to win a gold medal and the first in the high jump event. His brilliant effort, however, also broke the previous Asian record in the F-42 category and continues to hold up as the regional record.

India's Pride Moments - Indian National Flags raised High & Anthem Sung in Rio - Brazil Soil - Many Congratulations pic.twitter.com/fdSU4xO5hf — Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) September 10, 2016

#2. Mariyappan Thangavelu was initially drawn to volleyball in school

When Mariyappan Thangavelu was just five years old, a drunk bus driver drove over his right leg, causing it to become stunted. However, his interest in sports did not wane even in the face of severe odds.

He started playing volleyball at an early age and wanted to make a career out of it. It was only after his school sports teacher intervened that Thangavelu took up high jump.

#3. Mariyappan Thangavelu was raised by a single mother

Mariyappan Thangavelu with his mother in 2016. (Credits: Mariyappan Thangavelu Facebook)

Mariyappan Thangavelu was raised in a humble home by Saroj, his single mother. She worked as a daily wager, and later, a vegetable vendor, in the hopes of raising and educating her children.

Thanagavelu did attend college, completing a bachelor's degree in business administration from the AVS College of Arts & Science. It was here that he was first spotted for his talent, and since then, there's been no looking back for the youngster.

Following his Rio success, Thagavelu used part of his prize money to provide a better home for his mother.

#4. Mariyappan Thangavelu's first tryst with the sport ended in a heartbreak

Mariyappan Thangavelu (R) with his coach Satyanarayana. (Credits: PTI)

Mariyappan Thangavelu almost quit the sport after failing to make the cut for the 2012 Paralympic Games. He returned to competing at the national level, but his motivation had begun to fade.

Things took a turn for the better at a national meet in 2013. Satyanarayana, a Bangalore-based athletics coach supported by the Sports Academy of India (SAI) for the differently-abled, noticed Thangavelu's talent and took him under his wing.

With support from the sporting federation, Satyanarayana was able to ensure proper training and better facilities for Thangavelu. Those efforts bore fruit in Rio, four years after the youngster's first setback.

#5. Mariyappan Thangavelu appointed as Group A coach by SAI

Looking to make the best of their vast experience, the Sports Authority of India shortlisted athletes for coaching posts in the federation.

Mariyappan Thangavelu was among the three Paralympians who were selected for appointments and was appointed Group A coach in 2018.

The Tokyo Paralympics 2021 will get underway in the Japanese capital on Tuesday, August 24.

