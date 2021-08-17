Mariyappan Thangavelu and 3 other high jumpers who can win medals at Paralympics 2021

India has sent its largest contingent of 54 athletes to the 2021 Paralympics. Sportspersons from over 100 countries will be in action at the event, scheduled from August 24 to September 5.

Twenty-four Indian athletes will be vying for track and field supremacy. Of the 12 medals India has won at the Paralympics, 10 have come from athletics.

This year, too, India will be counting on its track and field athletes for medals. Rio Games gold medal winner Mariyappan Thangavelu will lead the charge in the high jump.

However, India has more athletes in the event's other categories. We take a look at three athletes who can win medals for the country in high jump.

# 3 Nishad Kumar - T46/47 category

Nishad Kumar started the year with a gold medal at the 12th Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai. He recorded a stellar 2.06m jump in the event. He booked his spot at the Paralympics by bagging a bronze at the World Para Athletics Championships in 2019. The youngster lost some preparation time after being infected with COVID-19 earlier in the year.

Nishad, however, came back strong and had some impressive performances at international events . He is the current World No. 3 in his event. His calm and composed nature enables him to thrive under pressure and execute big jumps.

# 2 Varun Singh Bhati - T42

Varun Singh Bhati has already etched his name as a Paralympic medalist. He recorded his career-best jump of 1.86m to claim the bronze medal at Rio 2016. He has since won a silver medal at the Asian Para Games in 2019 and also claimed bronze at the World Championships in 2017.

The Indian is currently ranked fifth in the T42 category and will be looking to improve on his performance in Rio.

# 1 Sharad Kumar - T42

Sharad Kumar is the most experienced of the lot. He has a stacked resume, having won medals at the Asian Para Games and the IPC Championships. The 29-year-old, however, missed out on a podium finish in Rio and has since been training in Ukraine.

He is currently ranked World No. 1 and recorded a season's best of 1.76m at an event in Dubai. The odds are in favor of Sharad Kumar to finally end his long wait for a Paralympic medal. His performances in the buildup to the Games make him one of the favorites to win gold in theevent.

Can Mariyappan Thangavelu win a second gold medal?

Mariyappan Thangavelu grabbed headlines after winning gold at the Paralympics in Rio. His journey from Salem, Tamil Nadu to become one of the best para-athletes in India is inspirational. The high jumper will be the Indian contingent's flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

He qualified for the Games after winning the bronze at the World Championships in 2019. Mariyappan has not had many events to prepare for the Games. However, his ability to pull off big jumps in big events makes him one of the favorites to win gold in Tokyo. He is confident of repeating his heroics from Rio.

When asked about his chances of winning a second gold in a row, he said:

"Not many believed I would go and win a medal in the 2016 Paralympics. But that's not the case now, as everyone expects a medal from me. The aim is to return with nothing but gold."

Edited by Diptanil Roy