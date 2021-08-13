All you need to know about India's flag bearer for the Paralympics- Mariyappan Thangavelu

Mariyappan Thangavelu rose to fame after his gold medal win at the Rio Paralympics in 2016. The high-jumper has since inspired thousands of people in the country to pursue para-sports. He will be entering his second Paralympic campaign with the hope of bagging another gold and cementing his place as one of the best para-athletes in India.

Ahead of the Paralympics in Tokyo, here are a few things you need to know about the high-jumper.

#1 Mariyappan Thangavelu suffered a horrific accident when he was 7

Mariyappan Thangavelu suffered a major accident when he was just 7 years old. A drunk bus rider ran over Mariyappan's leg which permanently crushed his leg below the knee. However, Mariyappan did not quit. The young boy from Salem fought back and kept playing sports which paid off really well for him.

He was initially interested in volleyball, but in seventh grade switched to athletics. From there on there was no looking back for him as he went on to become one of the posterboys of para-sports in India.

#2 Mariyappan Thangavelu had financial problems before becoming a para-athlete

Mariyappan Thangavelu came from a relatively poor household in Salem district of Tamil Nadu. He was raised by his mother, Saroj, who worked hard to make ends meet for Mariyappan and his two younger brothers. She worked as a daily wage laborer, earning roughly 100 rupees a day. Despite all of the adversities, Mariyappan worked hard in athletics. He got immense support from his coach Satyanarayana, who brought him to the Gyana Bharati Sai Sports Complex in Bengaluru. It was under his tutelage that Mariyappan won the Paralympic gold for India in 2016.

#3 Honors conferred upon Mariyappan Thangavelu

Mariyaapan Thagavelu's gold medal-winning performance at the 2016 Paralympics helped him get awarded Padma Shri in 2017. The same year, he was awarded the Arjuna award and a cash prize of ₹5 lakhs for his contribution to para-sports. He won the highest sporting honor in India - the Khel Ratna in 2020.

#4 Mariyappan Thangavelu will lead the Indian contingent at the Paralympics

Mariyappan Thangavelu will lead the Indian contingent as the flagbearer in the opening ceremony on August 24. He will compete for his second gold medal in the men's T42 high jump event on Tuesday, August 31.

