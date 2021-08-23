Tokyo Paralympics 2021: India schedule with timings [IST] and telecast details for all events

The Tokyo Paralympics 2021 is all set to get underway on August 24 in the Japanese capital. Athletes from over 100 countries will compete against each other for para-sporting supremacy.

India will be sending its largest-ever, 54-strong contingent of athletes to the Paralympics, who will compete across nine different sporting disciplines at the Games.

Rio 2016 gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu will lead the team as the flagbearer during the opening ceremony. The 26-year-old's gold medal-winning performance at the 2016 Rio Paralympics catapulted him to international fame and he will be looking to repeat his Rio heroics in Tokyo.

Ahead of the quadrennial event, here is the complete schedule for all the Indian events at the Paralympics 2021:

Date Event Time August 27, Friday Archery:

Men's and women's recurve ranking round W1 5:30 AM IST Women's recurve and compound open ranking round 5:30 AM IST Men's recurve and compound open ranking round 10:30 AM IST Powerlifting:

Men's 65 kg- Jaideep Deswal 9:30 AM IST Women's 50 kg- Sakina Khatun 3:00 PM IST Swimming:

Men's 200 m individual medley S7

6:30 AM IST Table Tennis:

Women's Singles Class 3 eliminations

8:10 AM IST August 28, Saturday Archery:

Men's compound elimination

5:30 AM IST Table Tennis:

Women's singles class 3 semi-final and gold medal match Semis - 6:50 AM IST

Final - 2:45 PM IST



August 29, Sunday Archery:

Women's individual compound

5:30 AM IST onwards Compound mixed team eliminations and medal matches Elims - 8:20 AM IST onwards

Medal; matches: 4:06 PM IST Athletics:

Men's discus throw F52 final

3:54 PM IST Men's High Jump T47 final 3:58 PM IST August 30, Monday Archery:

Women's individual compound elims and medal matches

Elims - 5:30 AM IST

Medal matches - 9:50 AM IST Athletics:

Men's discus throw F56 final

6:05 AM IST Men's javelin throw F46 final

7:30 AM IST Men's javelin throw F64 final 3:30 PM IST Shooting:

Men's 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification and finals Qualifications - 7:15 AM IST

Final- 9:45 AM IST



Women's 10m air rifle SH1 qualification and finals Qualifications- 5:00 AM IST

Final- 7:30 AM IST August 31, Tuesday Archery:

Men's individual compound eliminations and medal matches Elims- 5:30 AM IST

Medal matches- 9:55 AM IST Athletics:

Men's high jump T63 final

3:55 PM IST Women's shot put F34 final 6:56 AM IST Women's 100 m T13 heats 7:00 AM IST onwards Shooting:

Men's 10 m air pistol SH1 qualifications and finals Qualifications- 8:30 AM IST

Finals - 11:00 AM IST Women's 10 m air pistol SH1 qualification and finals Qualification - 6:00 AM IST

Finals - 8:30 AM IST September 1, Wednesday Athletics:

Men's club throw F52 final 3:55 PM IST Badminton:

Men's Singles SL3, Women's singles SU5 and Mixed Doubles SL3- SU5 [Group stages] 2:30 PM IST Shooting:

Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 qualification and finals Qualification: 6:00 AM IST

Finals: 8:00 AM IST September 2, Thursday Athletics:

Men's shot put F35 final

6:00 AM IST Badminton:

Group stages of events 5:30 AM IST onwards Shooting:

Mixed 25M pistol SH1 [precision and rapid] qualification and final Qualification: 5:15 AM IST

Final - 12:00 AM IST Taekwondo:

Women's K44 - 49 kg

6:45 AM IST onwards Para Canoeing- Women's VL2 Heats 6:10 AM IST onwards September 3, Friday Archery:

Men's recurve individual elimination medal matches Elims- 6:30 AM IST

Medal matches - 5:30 PM IST Athletics;

Men's high jump T64 final 7:30 AM IST Men's javelin throw F54 final 6:30 AM IST Men's shot put F57 final 3:30 PM IST Women's club throw F51 final 3:40 PM IST Badminton:

Finals TBD Shooting:

Men's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 qualifications and finals Qualifications - 6:00 AM IST

Finals- 11:45 AM IST Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 qualifications and finals Qualifications - 6:00 AM IST

Finals- 10:00 AM IST Swimming:

Men's 50m butterfly S7 Heats and final Heats - 6:17 AM IST

Final - 2:30 PM IST September 4, Saturday Athletics:

Men's Javelin throw F41 final 3:40 PM IST Badminton: Finals TBD Shooting:

Mixed 50m pistol SH1 qualification and finals Qualification - 6:00 AM IST

Final - 8:45 AM IST September 5, Sunday Badminton:

Finals TBD Shooting:

Mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 qualification and finals Qualification - 6:00 AM IST

Finals - 8:00 AM IST

Where to watch the Paralympics 2021?

The Paralympic Committee of India gave Eurosport India the official broadcasting rights of the Paralympics in India. This will be the first time that the pan-European television sports network will cover a multi-sport event in India.

The telecast for the Paralympics will begin with the archery event on August 27. Eurosport’s localized coverage of the Paralympics in India will also include inspiring stories about para-athletes. Their journey from adversity to representing the nation at the quadrennial event will surely serve to motivate para-athletes in India.

The Paralympic action will also be telecast on DD Sports in India.

