Tokyo Paralympics 2021: India schedule with timings [IST] and telecast details for all events

The Tokyo Paralympics 2021 is all set to get underway on August 24 in the Japanese capital. Athletes from over 100 countries will compete against each other for para-sporting supremacy.
India will be sending its largest-ever, 54-strong contingent of athletes to the Paralympics, who will compete across nine different sporting disciplines at the Games.
Rio 2016 gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu will lead the team as the flagbearer during the opening ceremony. The 26-year-old's gold medal-winning performance at the 2016 Rio Paralympics catapulted him to international fame and he will be looking to repeat his Rio heroics in Tokyo.
Ahead of the quadrennial event, here is the complete schedule for all the Indian events at the Paralympics 2021:
Where to watch the Paralympics 2021?
The Paralympic Committee of India gave Eurosport India the official broadcasting rights of the Paralympics in India. This will be the first time that the pan-European television sports network will cover a multi-sport event in India.
The telecast for the Paralympics will begin with the archery event on August 27. Eurosport’s localized coverage of the Paralympics in India will also include inspiring stories about para-athletes. Their journey from adversity to representing the nation at the quadrennial event will surely serve to motivate para-athletes in India.
The Paralympic action will also be telecast on DD Sports in India.
