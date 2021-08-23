Create
Tokyo Paralympics 2021: India schedule with timings [IST] and telecast details for all events

Modified Aug 23, 2021

The Tokyo Paralympics 2021 is all set to get underway on August 24 in the Japanese capital. Athletes from over 100 countries will compete against each other for para-sporting supremacy.

India will be sending its largest-ever, 54-strong contingent of athletes to the Paralympics, who will compete across nine different sporting disciplines at the Games.

Rio 2016 gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu will lead the team as the flagbearer during the opening ceremony. The 26-year-old's gold medal-winning performance at the 2016 Rio Paralympics catapulted him to international fame and he will be looking to repeat his Rio heroics in Tokyo.

For more detailed coverage of India's other medal hopefuls, head over to our Tokyo Paralympics 2021 section. Also, check out the full list of Indian athletes taking part in the event.

Ahead of the quadrennial event, here is the complete schedule for all the Indian events at the Paralympics 2021:

DateEvent Time
August 27, FridayArchery:
Men's and women's recurve ranking round W1		5:30 AM IST
Women's recurve and compound open ranking round 5:30 AM IST
Men's recurve and compound open ranking round 10:30 AM IST
Powerlifting:
Men's 65 kg- Jaideep Deswal		9:30 AM IST
Women's 50 kg- Sakina Khatun3:00 PM IST
Swimming:
Men's 200 m individual medley S7
6:30 AM IST
Table Tennis:
Women's Singles Class 3 eliminations
8:10 AM IST
August 28, SaturdayArchery:
Men's compound elimination
5:30 AM IST
Table Tennis: 
Women's singles class 3 semi-final and gold medal match		Semis - 6:50 AM IST
Final - 2:45 PM IST

August 29, SundayArchery:
Women's individual compound 
5:30 AM IST onwards
Compound mixed team eliminations and medal matchesElims - 8:20 AM IST onwards
Medal; matches: 4:06 PM IST
Athletics: 
Men's discus throw F52 final
3:54 PM IST
Men's High Jump T47 final3:58 PM IST
August 30, MondayArchery:
Women's individual compound elims and medal matches
Elims - 5:30 AM IST
Medal matches - 9:50 AM IST
Athletics:
Men's discus throw F56 final
6:05 AM IST
Men's javelin throw F46 final
7:30 AM IST
Men's javelin throw F64 final3:30 PM IST
Shooting:
Men's 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification and finals		Qualifications - 7:15 AM IST
Final- 9:45 AM IST

Women's 10m air rifle SH1 qualification and finalsQualifications- 5:00 AM IST
Final- 7:30 AM IST
August 31, TuesdayArchery:
Men's individual compound eliminations and medal matches 		Elims- 5:30 AM IST
Medal matches- 9:55 AM IST
Athletics: 
Men's high jump T63 final
3:55 PM IST
Women's shot put F34 final6:56 AM IST
Women's 100 m T13 heats7:00 AM IST onwards
Shooting:
Men's 10 m air pistol SH1 qualifications and finals		Qualifications- 8:30 AM IST
Finals - 11:00 AM IST
Women's 10 m air pistol SH1 qualification and finalsQualification - 6:00 AM IST
Finals - 8:30 AM IST
September 1, WednesdayAthletics:
Men's club throw F52 final		3:55 PM IST
Badminton:
Men's Singles SL3, Women's singles SU5 and Mixed Doubles SL3- SU5 [Group stages]		2:30 PM IST
Shooting:
Mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 qualification and finals 		Qualification: 6:00 AM IST
Finals: 8:00 AM IST
September 2, ThursdayAthletics: 
Men's shot put F35 final
6:00 AM IST
Badminton:
Group stages of events 		5:30 AM IST onwards
Shooting: 
Mixed 25M pistol SH1 [precision and rapid] qualification and final		Qualification: 5:15 AM IST
Final - 12:00 AM IST
Taekwondo:
Women's K44 - 49 kg
6:45 AM IST onwards
Para Canoeing- Women's VL2 Heats6:10 AM IST onwards
September 3, FridayArchery:
Men's recurve individual elimination medal matches 		Elims- 6:30 AM IST
Medal matches - 5:30 PM IST
Athletics; 
Men's high jump T64 final		7:30 AM IST
Men's javelin throw F54 final6:30 AM IST
Men's shot put F57 final 3:30 PM IST
Women's club throw F51 final3:40 PM IST
Badminton:
Finals		TBD
Shooting:
Men's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 qualifications and finals		Qualifications - 6:00 AM IST
Finals- 11:45 AM IST
Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 qualifications and finalsQualifications - 6:00 AM IST
Finals- 10:00 AM IST
Swimming: 
Men's 50m butterfly S7 Heats and final		Heats - 6:17 AM IST
Final - 2:30 PM IST
September 4, SaturdayAthletics:
Men's Javelin throw F41 final		3:40 PM IST
Badminton: Finals TBD
Shooting: 
Mixed 50m pistol SH1 qualification and finals		Qualification - 6:00 AM IST
Final - 8:45 AM IST
September 5, SundayBadminton: 
Finals		TBD
Shooting:
Mixed 50m rifle prone SH1 qualification and finals		Qualification - 6:00 AM IST
Finals - 8:00 AM IST

Where to watch the Paralympics 2021?

The Paralympic Committee of India gave Eurosport India the official broadcasting rights of the Paralympics in India. This will be the first time that the pan-European television sports network will cover a multi-sport event in India.

The telecast for the Paralympics will begin with the archery event on August 27. Eurosport’s localized coverage of the Paralympics in India will also include inspiring stories about para-athletes. Their journey from adversity to representing the nation at the quadrennial event will surely serve to motivate para-athletes in India.

The Paralympic action will also be telecast on DD Sports in India.

