Full list of Indian athletes taking part in Tokyo Paralympics 2021

The Tokyo Paralympics are scheduled to take place from August 24 - September 5 this year. While India is still not done celebrating the tall achievements of the Indian contingent at the 2021 Olympics, they will have to get ready for another mega event that is quickly approaching.
The Tokyo Paralympics was supposed to be held last year, but was postponed due to the shutdown induced by the Coronavirus. This year the Paralympics will witness new events as well. Badminton and Taekwondo will make their debut along with the regular sports at the event.
A total of 54 Indian athletes will take part in nine sports at the 2021 Paralympics.
Indian athlete's participating at the Tokyo Paralympics
Athletics
Men
Devendra Jhajharia, Ajeet Singh, and Sundar Singh Gurjar (all Javelin F-46),
Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit (both Javelin F-64),
Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, and Varun Singh Bhatti (all High Jump),
Amit Kumar and Dharambir (both Club Throw F-51),
Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal (both High Jump T-47),
Sonam Rana (Shotput F-57),
Navdeep (Javelin F-41),
Praveen Kumar (High Jump T-64),
Yogesh Kathuniya, Vinod Kumar (both Discus Throw F-56)
Ranjeet Bhati (Javelin F-57)
Arvind (Shotput F-35)
Tek Chand (Javelin F-54)
Women
Ekta Bhyan and Kashish Lakra (both Club Throw F-51)
Bhagyashri Jadhav (Shotput F-34)
Simran (100m T-13)
Reserve
Sandi Sanjay Sagar (men’s javelin F-64)
Archery
Men
Vivek Chikara (Recurve individual open)
Harvinder Singh (Recurve individual open)
Rakesh Kumar (Compound individual open)
Shyam Sundar Swami (Compound individual open)
Women
Jyoti Baliyan (Compound individual open)
Table Tennis
Sonalben Madhubhai Patel
Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel
Shooting
Men
Manish Narwal (10m air pistol)
Deepender Singh (10m air pistol)
Singhraj (10m air pistol)
Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (10m air rifle standing)
Deepak Saini (50m rifle positions, 10m air rifle standing)
Women
Rubin Francis (10m air pistol)
Avani Lekhara (10m air rifle, 50m air rifle)
Mixed
Rahul Jakhar, Akash (25m pistol)
Manish Narwal, Singhraj, Akash (50m pistol)
Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara (10m air rifle)
Avani Lekhara, Deepak Saini, Siddhartha Babu (50m air rifle)
Badminton
Men
Pramod Bhagat
Manoj Sarkar
Tarun Dhillon
Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj
Krishna Nagar
Women
Paul Parmar, Palak Kohli (Women’s doubles)
Para Canoeing
Prachi Yadav
Powerlifting
Men
Jaideep Deswal (Men’s 65kgs)
Women
Sakina Khatun (Women’s 50kgs)
Swimming
Niranjan Mukundan (50m Butterfly)
Suyash Jadhav (50m Butterfly, 200m individual medley)
Taekwondo
Aruna Singh Tomar (Women’s 44-49kgs)
