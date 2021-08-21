Full list of Indian athletes taking part in Tokyo Paralympics 2021

The Tokyo Paralympics are scheduled to take place from August 24 - September 5 this year. While India is still not done celebrating the tall achievements of the Indian contingent at the 2021 Olympics, they will have to get ready for another mega event that is quickly approaching.

The Tokyo Paralympics was supposed to be held last year, but was postponed due to the shutdown induced by the Coronavirus. This year the Paralympics will witness new events as well. Badminton and Taekwondo will make their debut along with the regular sports at the event.

A total of 54 Indian athletes will take part in nine sports at the 2021 Paralympics.

Indian athlete's participating at the Tokyo Paralympics

Athletics

Men

Devendra Jhajharia, Ajeet Singh, and Sundar Singh Gurjar (all Javelin F-46),

Sandeep Chaudhary and Sumit (both Javelin F-64),

Mariyappan Thangavelu, Sharad Kumar, and Varun Singh Bhatti (all High Jump),

Amit Kumar and Dharambir (both Club Throw F-51),

Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal (both High Jump T-47),

Sonam Rana (Shotput F-57),

Navdeep (Javelin F-41),

Praveen Kumar (High Jump T-64),

Yogesh Kathuniya, Vinod Kumar (both Discus Throw F-56)

Ranjeet Bhati (Javelin F-57)

Arvind (Shotput F-35)

Tek Chand (Javelin F-54)

Women

Ekta Bhyan and Kashish Lakra (both Club Throw F-51)

Bhagyashri Jadhav (Shotput F-34)

Simran (100m T-13)

Reserve

Sandi Sanjay Sagar (men’s javelin F-64)

He is in top form and expecting Tokyo #Paralympics to be his best. Let's support him with #Cheer4India.#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/qvqxnvT9Sc — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 11, 2021

Archery

Men

Vivek Chikara (Recurve individual open)

Harvinder Singh (Recurve individual open)

Rakesh Kumar (Compound individual open)

Shyam Sundar Swami (Compound individual open)

Women

Jyoti Baliyan (Compound individual open)

Know Your Para Athlete



Vivek Chikara is an Indian para archer who hails from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He took up archery🏹 at the age of 27, and in his short career spanning only three years, he has achieved incredible feats.#Cheer4India #Praise4Para #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/pwcU09dhnK — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 11, 2021

Table Tennis

Sonalben Madhubhai Patel

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

Know Your Para Athlete



Padma Shri @DevJhajharia is India's most experienced Para Javelin thrower & an inspiration to many youngsters. #Cheer4India #Praise4Para #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/psv02HwLoQ — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 11, 2021

Shooting

Men

Manish Narwal (10m air pistol)

Deepender Singh (10m air pistol)

Singhraj (10m air pistol)

Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar (10m air rifle standing)

Deepak Saini (50m rifle positions, 10m air rifle standing)

Women

Rubin Francis (10m air pistol)

Avani Lekhara (10m air rifle, 50m air rifle)

Mixed

Rahul Jakhar, Akash (25m pistol)

Manish Narwal, Singhraj, Akash (50m pistol)

Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu, Avani Lekhara (10m air rifle)

Avani Lekhara, Deepak Saini, Siddhartha Babu (50m air rifle)

Badminton

Men

Pramod Bhagat

Manoj Sarkar

Tarun Dhillon

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj

Krishna Nagar

Women

Paul Parmar, Palak Kohli (Women’s doubles)

Para Canoeing

Prachi Yadav

Powerlifting

Men

Jaideep Deswal (Men’s 65kgs)

Women

Sakina Khatun (Women’s 50kgs)

Swimming

Niranjan Mukundan (50m Butterfly)

Suyash Jadhav (50m Butterfly, 200m individual medley)

Taekwondo

Aruna Singh Tomar (Women’s 44-49kgs)

