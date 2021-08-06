PM Narendra Modi renames Khel Ratna Award as "Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has renamed the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award after Major Dyan Chand. The Khel Ratna Award will now be called the "Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award". It is India's highest sporting honor.

Major Dhyan Chand is the most prolific name in Indian field hockey and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Major Dhyan Chand has been a part of the Indian Olympic squad three times - 1928 Amsterdam, 1932 Los Angeles and 1936 Berlin Summer Games.

PM Modi announced the honor on his social media platform:

"I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views."

"Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!"

