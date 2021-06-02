US Olympic Trials 2021: Archers Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold qualify for Tokyo Olympics with wins

Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold became the first US archers to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics at the US Olympic Trials on Tuesday.

Three-time Olympic medalist and one of the strongest medal contenders at the Tokyo Olympics, Ellison won the US Olympic Trials alongside teenager Kaufhold. As of now, four more spots are available for the US archers to make it to the Tokyo Olympics.

The 32-year-old Ellison clinched two silver medals and one bronze at the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics, respectively. He also became the first American archer to win an individual world title in 2019 in the men's recurve event since 1985.

The last American archer to bag top honors at the Olympics was Justin Huish, who holds a record of sweeping both individual and team titles at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

In the backdrop of his recent performances, Kaufhold looks poised to become one of the youngest American archers to make an appearance at the Olympics. Archers Denise Parker and Henry Richardson were the young archers to represent the United States at the Olympics in the past.

Meanwhile, 47-year-old archer Khatuna Lorig finished ninth at the US Olympic Trials. She has previously competed at the Olympics in 1992, 1996, 2000, 2008 and 2012.

Tokyo Olympics qualification: Four more spots left to be filled for US archers

The entry deadline for the Tokyo Olympics qualification in archery has been extended to July 5. Archers worldwide will be able to shoot minimum qualifying scores till June 28.

The US archers will get their final opportunity to secure full quotas in the men's and women's events at the Paris stage of the World Cup to be held in late June. Jack Williams, Jacob Wukie, Mackenzie Brown and Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez are the strongest contenders to remain in contention for Tokyo Olympics berths.

Edited by S Chowdhury