Who is Deepika Kumari? Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Earnings, Olympics performance

Deepika Kumari is an ace Indian Archer who hails from Ranchi, Jharkhand. She was born on 13th June 1994 to an auto driver and nurse. From aiming at the mangoes on nearby trees to aiming for gold at the Olympics, Deepika's life has come full circle.

Deepika Kumari was fond of archery ever since she was little. However, due to the financial crunch, her parents couldn't afford to buy a bow and arrow. She used to practice archery with homemade equipment made from bamboo.

Deepika Kumari began her initial training at the Arjun Archery Academy in Kharsawan in 2005. She later joined Tata Archery Academy in Jamshedpur to pursue her professional career in archery. The academy provided her with equipment, uniform and a Rs. 500 stipend.

She made her international debut for India with a gold medal in the women's junior compound recurve event at the 2006 World Archery Cup in Merida. At the age of 15, Deepika Kumari clinched a gold medal in women’s recurve event at the Cadet World Archery Championships.

The ace archer bagged two gold medals in women’s individual and team recurve event at the 11th Youth World Archery Championship in Ogden, Utah.

She clinched two gold medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, women’s individual and a team recurve event held in New Delhi. Deepika Kumari also won a bronze medal in the women’s recurve team at the Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

She won a silver women’s recurve event at the 2011 Archery World Cup debut in Istanbul and followed that up with another silver medal at the World Cup held in Ogden, Utah the same year.

Deepika Kumari won a silver medal in Women’s team recurve event at the World Archery Championships in Torino, Italy, and a silver medal in women’s team recurve at the Asian Archery Championships in Tehran, Iran.

She bagged her first gold in the women's individual recurve at the 2012 Archery World Cup in Antalya. The Indian star was unstoppable, with 4 gold medals, 11 silver medals, and 5 bronze medals at the Archery World Cups in Recurve’s individual, team, and mixed team events between 2012 and 2018.

In 2013, Deepika Kumari clinched a gold medal in the Recurve mixed team event at the Asian Archery Championships. She raked up 3 bronze medals and a silver medal in the women’s team and mixed team events at the Asian Archery Championships during the 2015-19 period.

At the 2015 World Archery Championships, she won a silver medal in women’s team recurve event in Copenhagen, Denmark.

In November 2019, Deepika sealed her spot for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after pocketing a gold medal at the Asia Continental Qualification tournament, which happened on the sidelines of the 21st Archery Championships.

Deepika Kumari's Biography

Date of Birth: 13 June 1994 (age 27)

Birth Place: Ranchi, Jharkhand

Sport/Event(s): Archery

Current World Ranking: 1

Deepika Kumari's Achievements

2011 Istanbul World Cup: Silver (Individual)

2010 Gold at Delhi Commonwealth Games (Recurve Individual)

2013 Silver at Shanghai World Cup (Individual)

2010 Bronze at Guangzhou Asian Games (Recurve team)

2011 Silver at the Torino World Championships (Women’s Team)

2012 Gold at Medellin World Cup (Individual)

2012 Silver at Tokyo World Cup (Individual)

2013 Antalya World Cup: Gold (Individual)

2015 Silver at the Copenhagen World Championships (Women’s Team)

2018 gold at Salt Lake City World Cup (Individual)

2018 Bronze at Turkey World Cup (Women’s Recurve)

2019 Asian Archery Championships Bangkok Team

2019 Asian Archery Championships Bangkok Mixed Team

Gold Medal in Women's Recurve Team Event , Dedicated to my country & people. #WCwroclaw14 pic.twitter.com/kxFhpOw3Gx — Deepika Kumari (@ImDeepikaK) August 17, 2014

Deepika Kumari's earnings

Deepika is affiliated with the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

