2022 World Weightlifting Championships: Dates, schedule, how to watch and more

The 2022 World Weightlifting Championships are set to take place in about a week. It's one of the biggest weightlifting events of the year. All of the world's brightest stars will be in Colombia for this year's event.

Several top-notch weightlifters are involved in this year's championship, including Olympic gold medalists, world-record holders and more. It's poised to be an incredible event. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Full details about the World Weightlifting Championships

Here's the full schedule for the championship. The World Weightlifting Championships take place between December 5 and 15. All times are local UTC -5.

Opening day, which is December 5, looks like this:

11:30- women 45kg (B)

14:00- men 55kg (B)

17:00- opening ceremony

19:00- women 45kg (A)

21:30-women 49kg (C)

December 6:

11:30- men 61kg (C)

14:00- women 49kg (B)

16:30- women 49kg (A)

19:00- men 55kg (A)

21:30- Women 55kg (D)

On December 7, this is the schedule:

9:00- women 55kg (C)

11:30-men 61kg (B)

14:00- women 55kg (B)

16:30- men 61kg (A)

19:00- women 55kg (A)

21:30- Women 59kg (D)

December 8 will have:

9:00- women 59kg (C)

11:30-men 67kg (C)

14:00- women 67kg (B)

16:30- women 59kg (B)

19:00- women 59kg (A)

21:30- men 73kg (D)

December 9 will see these events take place:

9:00- women 64kg (D)

11:30-men 73kg (C)

14:00- men 73kg (B)

16:30- men 67kg (A)

19:00- men 73kg (A)

21:30- women 64kg (C)

Saturday's schedule holds the following:

11:30- men 81kg (D)

14:00- men 81kg (C)

16:30- women 64kg (B)

19:00- women 64kg (A)

21:30- men 89kg (C)

December 11's schedule is:

9:00- women 71kg (C)

11:30-men 81kg (B)

14:00- men 89kg (B)

16:30- men 81kg (A)

19:00- men 89kg (A)

21:30- men 96kg (D)

Monday, December 12, will have these events:

9:00- men 96kg (C)

11:30-women 71kg (B)

14:00- men 96kg (B)

16:30- men 96kg (A)

19:00- women 71kg (A)

21:30- men 102kg (C)

On December 13, here's what will take place:

9:00- women 76kg (C)

11:30-men 102kg (B)

14:00- women 76kg (B)

16:30- women 76kg (A)

19:00- men 102kg (A)

21:30- women 81kg (C)

December 14's events are as follows:

9:00- women 87kg (C)

11:30-women 81kg (B)

14:00- women 87kg (B)

16:30- women 81kg (A)

19:00- men 87kg (A)

21:30- men 109kg (C)

This is what Thursday December 15 looks like:

9:00- women +87kg (C)

11:30-women +87kg (B)

14:00- men 109kg (B)

16:30- women +87kg (A)

19:00- men 109kg (A)

All of these events will be live streamed.

Here are a few of the athletes to keep an eye on that are performing in these events:

Akbar Djuraev

Chen Lijun

Luis Javier Mosquera

Li Fabin

Shi Ziyong

Lasha Talakhadze

Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo

Naisi Dajomes

Katherine Nye

Weightlifting House has the broadcasting rights for the 2022 WWC in Colombia. Potential viewers can access the pay-per-view stream. This is done by purchasing a ticket on their website. Early pricing began at $13.99 but has increased as the competition has grown closer.

