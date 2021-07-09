5 longest-standing Olympic records to watch out for at Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics is all set to begin on July 23. The athletes have been preparing themselves to compete at the grandest stage of them all and help their respective countries win a medal. Over the past years we have seen many records being broken in the Olympics and it is going to be no different this time as some world-class athletes are about to participate in this quadrennial event. Here are 5 Olympic records that could be broken at the Tokyo Olympics.

5 athletics world records that could be broken at the Tokyo Olympics

# 1 Ryan Crouser could break his world record at the Tokyo Olympics

Ryan Crouser has been sensational over the past few years and is right on track to break his own world record of 23.37 meters shot-put record at the Tokyo Olympics. The 2016 Olympic champion currently holds the Olympic record after his 22.52-meter throw at the Rio Olympics, but Crouser could very well be on his way to breaking this record at the Tokyo Olympics as he has already breached the 23-meter mark twice and is expected to do the same in Tokyo.

# 2 Fraser-Pryce could break the women's 100-meter record at the Tokyo Olympics

The fastest time clocked by a woman in the Olympics 100 meter race is by Florence Griffith Joyner, who completed the race in 10:62 seconds at the 1988 Olympics. Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce recently finished her race at 10:63 which makes her the second fastest woman on the planet.

Fraser-Pryce will be coming into this Olympics as a two-time gold medalist and as one of the prime contenders to win it all. All eyes will be set on her as this could be the year that she breaks Griffith Joyner's longstanding Olympic record.

# 3 Kim Woo-Jin could break his own Olympic record at the Tokyo Olympics

Kim Woo Jin won gold in Rio after scoring 700/720, which became the world and the Olympics record. But the feat was canceled out by Brady Ellison when he scored 702 points at the 2019 Pan-American Games. Kim would not only be looking to claim the Olympic record, but also break the world record once again by breaching the 700 mark and win his second Olympic gold medal.

# 4 Caeleb Dressel could break the 100-meter freestyle record at the Tokyo Olympics

Caeleb Dressel has been absolutely amazing and will be a contender in all the events that he participates in at Tokyo Olympics. He holds the world record in the 50-meter freestyle category, but he is on course to break an Olympic record by breaking the 100-meter freestyle record of 47.05 meters set by Eamon Sullivan.

The American was close to breaking the world record in this event as he clocked 46.91 seconds at the World Aquatic Championship in 2019. The two-time Olympic gold medallist will be hoping to breach this mark and win his 3rd Olympic medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

# 5 Johannes Vetter could break the Javelin throw record at the Tokyo Olympics

Speechless! 97,76m - New National Record, Meeting Record - World Lead - 72cm close to the World Record! 🤯 Dziękuję @memorial_kamili_skolimowskiej @contitourgold 🇵🇱 #VetterWurf 📸 Paweł Skraba https://t.co/cc4kB45tsa pic.twitter.com/qnyVuqmOZm — Johannes Vetter (@jojo_javelin) September 6, 2020

Johannes Vetter came close to breaking the world record set by Jan Zelezny who recorded a throw of 98.48 meters. Vetter recorded 97.76 meters, which was 72 centimeters shy of the world record. However, he could very well break the Olympic record of 90.72 meters and is on track to do so as he has multiple 90-meter attempts and with a brilliant performance in Tokyo he will be hoping to win himself his first Olympic medal.

