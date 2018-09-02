Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asian Games 2018: 5 events where India excelled 

Animesh Pandey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
289   //    02 Sep 2018, 14:00 IST

Asian Games 2018: 5 sports where India excelled according to the expectations

With the women's squash team maintaining their silver medal from Incheon 2014 with another silver at Jakarta 2018, India officially brought their Asian Games to a remarkable end.

Magnificent performances, followed by unexpected victories in arenas where Indians were not even known to cross the league stages, India recorded their best ever tally at the Asian Games, with 15 Gold medals, 24 silver, and 30 bronze medals.

Following are 5 of those genres where India matched the high expectations set by them and matched them well:

#5 Women's Freestyle Wrestling

Women's Wrestling at Asian Games 2018: India script a historic high

Though they won only two medals, that's not a clear reflection of the magic the women wrestlers of India created at the Jakarta Asian Games 2018, With a historic gold medal, as well as a gutsy bronze medal, India's women wrestling maintained the honor contact for Indian wrestlers.

Vinesh Phogat did the unimaginable by winning the gold medal for women's 50 kg. Freestyle event, becoming the 1st Indian woman wrestler to do so. Before her, the first Indian woman wrestler to reach even close to the finals was Geetika Jakhar, who won a silver medal at the Doha Asian Games in 2006.

Vinesh was followed by Divya Kakran, who maintained her consistency with a well fought bronze medal in the women's 68 kg. freestyle wrestling. Even those who couldn't win medals, like Youth Olympics 2010 silver medalist Pooja Dhanda, apart from Rio Olympics 2016 star Sakshi Malik and CWG 2018 bronze medalist Kiran Bishnoi, they at least made it to the bronze medal bouts, and thus have a promising future ahead for wrestling.


Animesh Pandey
ANALYST
A sporting freak, loves everything except Cricket. Hockey is my first love!
