5 richest USA track & field athletes in history

Over the years, there have been several prominent track and field athletes from the United States. While none of them have been as noteworthy as Usain Bolt (perhaps the best runner ever), there have still been many who have made their country proud.

Many of them have had long, decorated careers and have earned quite a lot of money. Their net worths are impressive, as have been their Olympic or athletic careers. Here's a list of the track and field athletes from USA with the highest net worth.

5) Lolo Jones- $1.5 million

Lolo Jones has amassed a net worth of over a million USD (Celebrity Net Worth). She is one of the few athletes to feature in both Summer and Winter Olympic events as she is a runner and a bobsledder. She won 11 All-American honors while at LSU.

She doesn't have any Olympic medals, but does have six gold medals from a variety of other competitions. She was favored to win gold in 2008 at Beijing, but tripped and finished seventh.

4) Sanya Richards-Ross– $2.5 million

Sanya Richards-Ross is a star track and field runner who competes in the 400 meter race. She has also featured in the 4×400m relay at the Olympics. She did this for the United States in the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Summer Olympics. In 2012, Richards-Ross took the gold medal in the 400 meter sprint.

In her career, she's won four Olympic gold medals and one Olympic bronze medal. In total, she's earned 17 medals and a $2.5 million net worth (Celebrity Net Worth).

3) Tyson Gay– $12 million

Tyson Gay is a track and field sprinter. He competes in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Gay held the American record in the 100 meter dash with a 9.69 second time. Despite obviously being so good, he has never taken home a gold medal from the Olympics.

Unfortunately, his silver medal from the 2012 Olympics was revoked after he tested positive for a banned substance. In total, Gay has 14 medals across various competitions, leading him towards a $12 million net worth (Celebrity Net Worth).

2) Carl Lewis- $16 million

Carl Lewis is a former track and field athlete who won nine Olympic gold medals and one silver medal. He also won 10 World Championships medals, with eight of them being gold. He typically competed in the 100m, 200m, and long jump events.

His professional career spanned from 1979 to 1996. He is one of just three Olympic athletes to win a gold medal in the same event in four straight Olympics to help him earn a massive net worth (Celebrity Net Worth).

1) Caitlyn Jenner- $100 million

F1 Grand Prix of Miami Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner might be better known for being, perhaps, the most famous transgender person right now, but there was a time when she was winning Olympic medals in track and field.

Jenner was an incredibly decorated athlete. She competed in 13 decathlons from 1973 to 1976, losing only once at the 1975 AAU National Championships. At the 1976 Olympics, she set five personal bests on the first day of the men’s decathlon event.

She's certainly been helped by being a member of the Kardashians, running for Governor and being the most famous transgendered celebrity, but she still has a whopping net worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) for a track and field athlete.

