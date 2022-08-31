All Diamond League 2022 events and venues so far

The 2022 Diamond League series has seen exciting action in both the track and field events. The Brussels Diamond League, which begins on September 1 and finishes the next day, will be the penultimate Diamond League event of the professional season.

The series will conclude with the Diamond League Finals in Zurich in which the leading competitors from the Diamond League events will compete.

This year has again witnessed high-quality action in the athletics world's marquee series, with many athletes coming to the fore and making a mark

As we approach the Finale of the season, here is a list of all of the events, including details of their venues as well as some of the top performers.

Diamond League 2022: A complete guide

The Doha chapter was the first event of the season and took place on May 13. It was held in the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Noah Lyles of the United States took first place in the men's 200 meter. He topped fellow American Fred Kerley by 0.03 seconds.

On May 21, athletes gathered at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, London.

In Eugene, Oregon, the world's finest athletes competed at Hayward Field, also the site of the World Athletics Championships this year. That was on May 28.

Burundi runner Francine Niyonsaba set a meeting record in the Women's two-mile race. She ran it in an absurd 8:59.08, nearly 15 seconds faster than anyone else.

The Prefontaine Classic

On June 5, the Diamond League transitioned once again. This time, it convened in Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Just five days later, the league reconvened at the Golden Gala in Rome, Italy. There, Kenyan runner Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli set a meet record in the Men's 5,000 meter at 12:46.33.

On June 16, athletes competed in Oslo. They battled it out at the Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway.

On the 18th, the events were in Paris. The venue was the Stade Sébastien Charléty in Paris, France.

French runner Benjamin Robert won the Men's 8,000 meter in front of his home country.

The Stockholm section was held at Stockholm Olympic Stadium. That was on June 30.

On August 6, the competition moved to Chorzow. Chorzow replaced Shanghai and Shenzhen as a Diamond League host due to COVID-19. The venue was Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland.

On August 10, athletes were at the Louis II Stadium of Monaco. It was there that American runner Grant Holloway set a season-best record with a 12.99 finish in the men's 110-meter hurdles. He topped fellow American Trey Cunningham by just 0.04 seconds.

In Lausanne, the penultimate event before the Finals, the festivities were in Athletissima Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland.

As for Brussels, here's what the competition schedule looks like:

18:17 100m Wheelchair Women

18:25 One Hour Men

19:15 Pole Vault Men

19:22 Triple Jump Men

19:38 Javelin Throw Women

19:39 200m Wheelchair Men

19:45 400m B Women

19:50 High Jump Women

19:52 400m Men

20:04 400m Hurdles Men

20:13 3000m Steeplechase Women

20:33 200m Men

20:45 100m Women

20:54 400m Women

21:01 Long Jump Women

21:07 100m Hurdles Women

21:15 5000m Men

21:36 1500m Women

21:52 800m Men

Check the official website to see who finishes where in the 2022 season Finale.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat